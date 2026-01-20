THE WORLD OF GHIBLI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I step away from my life in Tokyo to begin college in California, I’ve become determined to share the beauty of my Japanese culture.

One remarkable fragment of Japan’s rich, unique world of animation is the beloved Studio Ghibli. As the sweltering heat of summer drifted into the open windows of my grandmother’s house, she’d turn on the small living room television and play one of her DVDs for my siblings and me. We’d sit together on the couch as our little feet dangled off of it, our hair plastering onto our sweaty faces as we’d become absorbed into these lovely films.

These films were my childhood: from the gentle, inspiring adventure of Totoro, which entailed finding strength in dealing with a loved one facing illness, to the powerful contention between nature and industrialization displayed in Princess Mononoke.

As a child who loved art, I adored how each movie merged brilliant color palettes with whimsical, breathtaking creatures to tell tales of love, bravery, and resilience that were boundless. You could be a scary, toothy creature, an orphan to a pack of wolves, or somewhere in between a fish and a girl. Regardless of what the character was or looked like, they each had an entire storyline dedicated to their growth. Each of their stories mattered.

The days my grandmother would put these films on, as cicadas chirped loudly outside and the temple bell nearby chimed, I found myself transported to a million wonderful worlds.

For those keen about learning more about Japanese culture, here are my top five Ghibli movie recommendations!

This captivating movie finds itself situated within a magical universe where two kingdoms are feuding. The magician, Howl, is caught between these two territories as his magical, walking house passes through them. A young woman, Sophie, cursed to age at a terrifying speed by an evil witch encounters Howl as he fights to evade being drafted into the war. Together, they navigate a war-ridden world in order to reverse Sophie’s age and escape from the battle.

This is a lovely, heartwarming story about two young girls and their father, who move into a new neighborhood as their mother is hospitalized. One day, the girls stumble upon Totoro and other mystical friends, all the while getting closer with their kind neighbors. Centered on endless green fields and rural Japanese backdrops, this movie allows viewers to enjoy the beauty the Japanese countryside has to offer.

This film won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards! It’s a narrative centered on a young girl, Chihiro, who’s traveling with her parents on a road trip. When her father takes another pathway, Chihiro finds herself having to navigate a new, spiritual world all alone to save her parents. The film mixes the beauty of traditional Japanese scenery with that of the more grotesque, fantasy realm of spirits.

This movie is filled with pirates, airships, and ginormous robots, following a girl and a boy as they attempt to protect a magical crystal. The young girl, an orphan, is en route to a military prison when air pirates attack the plane she’s aboard. As she escapes utilizing a magical crystal, she befriends another orphan. The two work together to find a magical, floating city as they’re pursued by the pirates, who are hungry for riches the city promises. The scenery of the movie is breathtaking and filled with beautiful snapshots of nature.

In contrast to the other films, this movie sheds light upon a real, devastating historical period. It tells the story of a young boy and his younger sister, who are living in Japan during the Second World War. Without parents, the siblings fight to survive, all the while trying to make their childhood happiness a reality. It’s a devastating, bittersweet tale that shows the terrible outcomes war brings to the lives of innocent people.

Ghibli films are a wonderful doorway to appreciating Japanese culture, yet they carry themes that speak universally. These hand-drawn masterpieces are stunning and filled with meticulously crafted creatures and realms. If you ever feel the need to escape into a new, magical world filled with hope and exceptional visuals, try watching one of their films.