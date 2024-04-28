This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As the semester comes to an end, I cannot help but revisit my new year goals and realign the path I’m on to my newfound desires. At the beginning of the year, I created a vision board for myself that listed goals, measured progress, and had adventures to look forward to.

Even though we are only four months into the year, some goals I have previously set for myself no longer resonate with me.

One goal I had on my vision board was to start a small candle business. However, after making a few as gifts, I found it more rewarding to make candles for close friends and family instead of creating mass production. Homemade gifts are personal to me, and it means more to keep them as such.

Having images of candles on my vision board allowed me to consciously think about the steps it would take for me to start this journey. Sometimes ideas can get lost in your head, so having a vision board will pull out those thoughts and allow a space for you to dive into your passions.

On the other hand, I have leaned into some goals more and have found a deeper interest in certain subjects.

One thing I have been excited to commit to has been going back to the gym consistently and building a routine. Not only do I prioritize my physical health more, but I also make sure to take care of my mental health as well. Most nights, I like to enjoy a cup of tea while reading to end my days on a soothing note.

On top of that, I have been going on hikes on the weekends to satisfy my excitement for being outdoors and exploring the unknown.

Creating a vision board offers a physical copy of my passions and serves as a constant reminder of what I’m working towards. I set a plan to focus more on my health, and I did so. While it helps to guide me, not everyone will find that this method pertains to them.

As I have shown, vision boards don’t have to be set in stone. That’s the great thing about them! I thought I wanted to pursue more creative arts but, having completed work in similar fields, I cannot imagine myself doing it as anything more than a hobby.

Furthermore, it’s a method of manifestation if that is something you believe in. By seeing what you want, you will follow with actions that get you there. You already have what it is you desire, and it’s simply just time that hasn’t caught up yet. Sometimes having a higher idea or person can bring you comfort and security, and that can be achieved with vision boards.

I have learned to be patient with the process of reaching my goals. Although commonly said, it’s more about the journey than the end goal itself that teaches the most valuable lessons.