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UC Berkeley | Life > Experiences

THE CALL I DIDN’T ANSWER

Alivia Azzahra Student Contributor, University of California - Berkeley
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last night, one of my friends called me, but I didn’t answer. My phone was on silent, so I didn’t even know she was calling me. I found out the next morning that she was drunk and actually really needed help. When I heard that, I honestly felt horrible.

For the longest time, people have told me that I need to check my messages more and stop keeping my phone on silent. I always knew they were probably right, but I never really cared that much. I would just think, “I’ll see it later,” or “If it’s important, they’ll call again.” It never felt like a big deal to me.

But this time it hit differently.

I kept thinking about the fact that she could have actually died, and I would’ve never even known she was trying to reach me. That thought really scared me. What if something worse had happened? What if she’d been completely alone? What if I was the person she was counting on, and I just happened to have my phone on silent?

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Chris Briney holding a phone up to his ear and looking at the sky.
Amazon Studios

I know I shouldn’t blame myself because I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t intentionally ignore her, and there was no way for me to know that she was in trouble. But I still feel bad because I keep thinking, “What if I’d just answered?”

I think what scares me the most is how normal everything felt to me that night. I wasn’t ignoring some obvious emergency. I was just living my life, not checking my phone, because I thought nothing important was happening. And then I found out that someone I care about was actually going through something and needed help.

It made me realize that I never really know when someone might need me. Obviously, I can’t be on my phone 24/7 or answer every single notification immediately. But maybe I should take it more seriously when people tell me to check my phone or make sure I can hear important calls.

I don’t want to become someone who is constantly worried about missing a call. I just want to be more aware. Because this time, I got lucky. My friend was ok. But thinking about what could have happened was enough to make me realize that maybe being reachable is more important than I thought.

I didn’t answer last night. I can’t change that now. But I can make sure that next time, I’m there if someone needs me.

Alivia Azzahra

UC Berkeley '28

Alivia is currently a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering at University of California, Berkeley. Throughout her academic journey, they have developed a strong interest in robotics, with particular focus on wearables technology.

Outside of academics, Alivia enjoys expanding their knowledge through independent learning and exploring new technologies related to their field. She is particularly interested in manufacturing and fashion engineering and continuously seek opportunities to improve both their technical and professional skills. In her free time, she enjoy traveling, photography, music, and volunteering which help maintain a balanced lifestyle and encourage creativity and personal growth.