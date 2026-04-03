MY TOP 5 OUTDOOR ADVENTURES TO DO IN THE BAY AREA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having been a Washingtonian for the majority of my life (I was born and raised in Washington), I love to be in nature. One of my main worries about moving to Berkeley for school was that I wouldn’t be able to access nature as easily. Now, after spending almost four years here, I definitely had no reason to be concerned. Berkeley has so many cool places to see within it, and in nearby locations. Here are my top five outdoor adventures to do in the Bay Area:

1. Sutra Baths/Lands End

The first time I went to Sutra Baths/Lands End was for a dance photoshoot, and I was awestruck. I don’t know if I’ve seen anywhere prettier in my life. Sutra Baths is the remnants of an old building that is right on the edge of the water, and has an amazing view of the Pacific Ocean (I highly recommend going at Sunset). It also acts as the trailhead for the Lands End trail that goes around the outer edge of San Francisco and has a beautiful view of the ocean, bay, and Golden Gate. I definitely recommend going to these places if you want to see pure beauty, and go for a brisk hike!

2. Berkeley Fire Trails

The Berkeley Fire Trails are a great way to get nature right in Berkeley. There are many different routes and trails to choose from, so you can always see something new each time you go. My favorite way to go is the staircase around Prospect St., and then once you have climbed up the stairs you’ll find the entrance and can either go left for a brisk walk or up a steep hill for a little more intense hike. The views of the bay are unbeatable, and you’re surrounded by so many trees it doesn’t even feel like you’re in Berkeley. If you want more of a local escape I highly recommend the Fire Trails.

3. Baker beach

Baker Beach is a great beach along the bay just left of the Golden Gate Bridge. The view of the Bridge is unbeatable, and it’s a great place to go with friends whether you want to just sit or play spikeball. I’ve been to Baker Beach a few times and I’ve genuinely never been disappointed. If you love the beach, I highly recommend going to Baker!

4. Monterey Bay

(If you can’t tell I really love the ocean) Monterey Bay is a place I went to very recently, and I was in awe of its beauty. The views of the ocean and the little beaches along the way were so perfect. I was even lucky enough to catch the sunset. It was beautiful. I also went to the aquarium which was a very cool experience if you want to spend the money to see it! If you’re willing to make the drive, I highly recommend visiting Monterey.

5. Grizzly peak

Grizzly Peak is a viewpoint in Berkeley, and it has one of the best views of the bay you’ll find! It’s up by the Lawrence Observatory, and it takes a sort of windy road up (be cautious if you get car sick). It is truly my favorite place to watch the sunset in Berkeley as you’re up in the trees and the elevation makes the view incomparable. If you love chasing sunsets, you have to go to Grizzly Peak.

These are just a few of the places I’ve been, but San Francisco and California as a whole are so beautiful. There are so many places to explore. I hope these recommendations can help guide your next adventure!