MY FAVORITE BREAKFAST PLACES IN BERKELEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and definitely my favorite. It’s also one of the best ways to spend time with my friends on the weekend. After spending almost three years in Berkeley, I’ve been to quite a few spots for breakfast, so here are my top five!

My number one pick would have to be Rick and Ann’s . It’s located on Domingo Avenue and near Fournee Bakery. They have a great menu with a variety of options, and the service is quick. It’s a place where, by the time you’ve sat down, the food comes within minutes! I recommend their “Doc’s Delight.” It comes with one waffle, two eggs (cooked according to your preference), and two pieces of chicken apple sausage. The waffle is one of the best I’ve ever had as it’s super thin and not too cakey. I’ve also heard great reviews on their spinach omelet. I highly recommend Rick and Ann’s for your next breakfast out!

Her Campus Media

Another great breakfast place is Café Ètoile . It’s on Martin Luther King and right next to the Trader Joe’s on University Avenue. They’ve created a hybrid of a croissant and a waffle, called the “croffle.” My favorite is the berries and cream croffle; it’s the perfect balance of crunchy and soft! They also have more classic breakfast options like eggs, potatoes, avocado toast, bacon, and more. I also love their scrambled eggs!

Palm Açaí Cafe is another great option if you’re into açaí bowls! They’re located on College Avenue across from the Elmwood Theater, and their bowls are genuinely the best I’ve ever had. My favorite is the “Little Bear,” which includes their açaí base, granola, strawberries, bananas, and Nutella! The Nutella adds a flair that just elevates the bowl to another level! They also make their açaí in-store, making it taste fresher than any I’ve ever had! If you’re a fruit lover, I definitely recommend Palm!

Lastly, Baker and Commons is a great spot for breakfast or lunch! They bake fresh pastries daily, and have breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, and biscuits and gravy. Their biscuits are my favorite, but they also have other sandwiches, like their delicious grilled cheese (if you go at lunchtime). The grilled cheese has the perfect toasting and comes with a salad, which makes for the perfect lunch.

I hope these recommendations help the next time you decide to go out for breakfast. They’re each such great restaurants and won’t disappoint! Next time you can’t decide what to do on the weekend, try one of these places.