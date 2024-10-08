MORE THAN YOUR MAJOR: REDEFINING SUCCESS AT BERKELEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

“Hi, nice to meet you! What’s your major?” It almost feels like that is the right answer, the next thing to say, or the icebreaker of the century. Surprise: it’s not.

As a fellow overachieving, doesn’t-actually-know-what-they’re-doing Berkeley student, I know this conversation all too well. MCB, “Pre-Haas,” and CS majors seem to love the question, while us L&S (Letters and Science) students struggle.

During my freshman year, I was excited about my major—it aligned with my values. But after telling people I was in Social Welfare, I started to dread the topic. I questioned everything: Why not pursue a more “valuable” degree like CS? Should I go into consulting? Will I get a prestigious job? Do people think I’m dumb? What am I even doing?

Unfortunately, in college it’s incredibly difficult to differentiate our self esteem from our academic success. In a study from Timely Care surveying over 1,000 college students, 59% of students measure their success in terms of GPA. 53% of students base success on completing their specific course of study.

You’re not alone in feeling undecided or stressed about your major. In fact, a report by the Education Advisory Board (EAB) revealed that up to 75% of students in the U.S. change their major at least once during their college career. It’s not just about uncertainty; it’s about evolving interests, self-discovery, and finding what truly resonates with you. Despite this, the pressure to declare or stick to a “prestigious” major can be overwhelming, especially at a university like Berkeley.

The stress is real. The American College Health Association reported that 60% of college students felt “overwhelming anxiety” in the past year, much of it related to academic performance and uncertainty about the future. And it’s not just in our heads — psychologists have noted that this constant pressure to achieve and choose the “right” path can lead to a phenomenon called “major indecision,” where students feel paralyzed by the idea that they’re making irreversible life decisions.

Perception is everything. It’s easy to feel like your major defines your worth in the Berkeley bubble, but the reality is, your major doesn’t dictate your future or your value. The best careers often stem from what you’re passionate about, not what you think will be perceived as “prestigious.”

Instead of focusing on a major as your identity, think of it as just one piece of your broader journey. Who are you beyond that? What gets you excited to wake up in the morning? What problems do you want to solve?

If you’re feeling lost or undecided, remember: that’s part of the process. At Berkeley — and beyond — you are more than your major.