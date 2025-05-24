I’M GROWN NOW? A FAREWELL TO HER CAMPUS AND THE COLLEGE LIFE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

How do I even begin this goodbye?

If you’ve been here, reading my work and keeping up with my content on Her Campus, I truly can’t thank you enough. As I approach my final days of both college and Her Campus, I want to leave you with a few pieces of advice—and some decisions I made that turned out for the best.

Before I sign off, here are a few things to keep in mind as you navigate not just college, but life in general.

It’s okay to be in your own world

What I learned in the year after high school is that being alone is never a bad thing. If you ever feel like you need to be surrounded by people and have a social life 24/7—please, don’t force that mindset on yourself. It makes it harder to understand your true self.

Discover who you are first. In those quiet moments when you’re by yourself, embrace them and cherish them. Do things outside your comfort zone, and never seek approval from others to do so. Thrive on your own and be in your own little bubble because as you get older, having that time alone becomes more rare.

If you’re about to accomplish a milestone right now (whether it’s high school, community college, or university), or if you just feel weird being alone most of the time, don’t shame yourself for it. Trust me, the time you spend with yourself can be the most powerful for self-discovery and truly understanding who you are.

Using the Resources Around You

Holding the title of “college student” is not only powerful, it’s also incredibly beneficial. That’s why I encourage you to take full advantage of the resources your school provides! Need food? Visit the campus food pantry. Can’t afford groceries? Reach out to your school’s basic needs center or any department that supports students with food, housing, or finances. Trust me, your school will have the support you need. it’s just a matter of finding it.

When I first got to Berkeley, I was overwhelmed by the amount of resources being offered to me. mails, flyers, workshops—you name it. I had no idea where to start. And while I don’t think I took full advantage of every single thing available, I did figure out where to go and how to access what I needed.

My biggest advice? Do your research. Learn about all the resources your school offers, and don’t be afraid to use them. They come in handy, from counseling services and cultural centers, to the career center for help with resumes, cover letters, headshots, and more. Even your campus library likely offers support you’d never expect.

Having that “college student” status really does open doors. So cherish it, and use the heck out of it for resources, discounts, and everything in between!

GO ABROAD! TRAVEL!

If you’re unsure about studying abroad or even booking a spontaneous trip for yourself, ignore those doubts and just do it! Sign up for that study abroad program! Plan that spontaneous trip! Don’t even hesitate about needing a friend or an acquaintance to go with you. Travel and see the world on your own!

When I went abroad, I was nervous about doing solo trips around Europe, but then I met many amazing people. Studying abroad opens up a side of you that you never knew existed, and honestly, it’s the best feeling ever. Being around people who are just getting to know you, running around a city you’ve never been to, discovering new places and new sides of yourself. It’s the perfect combo.

Don’t be afraid to sign yourself up for it. That’s all I’m going to leave here. Plan it well, and if you do, a reminder to all future study abroad participants: you’re studying abroad—the studying part is still there! So I also recommend networking while abroad. Connect with local students, your professors, and explore other opportunities that might come your way.

Get Involved Where It Matters to You

When I first got to Berkeley, there were so many clubs and organizations that I had no clue which ones to join or commit my time to. Clubs and organizations take up a lot of your time, so pick ones that match your interests, your vibe, and make you feel like you truly belong.

Don’t join clubs just because they’ll look good on your resume or because you feel pressured to gain certain skills. If a club makes you feel comfortable and gives you a sense of community, then it’s absolutely worth your time. But if it doesn’t, look elsewhere! Join something that helps take your mind off stress, academic worries, or even life in general. The world is already tough enough as it is.

I remember joining quite a few clubs that, over time, didn’t give me that sense of belonging. But with Her Campus, I felt genuine joy. It helped clear my mind. Even just attending general meetings gave me a comforting sense of community.

So, find that same feeling of belonging I found with Her Campus. It makes all the difference.

As much as I’d love to share endless advice, these are just a few pieces I encourage you to carry with you throughout your college years and to reflect in your life beyond as well.

As I wrap up my final article with Her Campus, I don’t want to leave without saying this…

The past two years with Her Campus have been such a pleasant experience, and I cannot thank Her Campus at Berkeley enough for providing a women-led space where one can express their true journalistic and design expertise. I have truly enjoyed writing every single piece that was published here at Her Campus Berkeley. I’m thankful for this platform that allowed me to bring out the inner journalist in me, one who loves to write about topics that speak to me.

It’s been such an incredible experience with Her Campus, and, of course, as a UC Berkeley student. To you, fellow readers, thank you for reading my content. I hope to write more in the near future!

College has been one hell of a ride, which leads me to say… Watch out, world—I’m grown now?!

This is Kayla Rodriguez, signing off from Her Campus.