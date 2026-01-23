HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM RAIN AND SICKNESS DURING THE RAINY SEASON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the skies turn gray and the streets glisten with puddles, it’s easy to forget how quickly a drizzle can turn into days of discomfort. Rainy weather often lowers immunity and spreads infections, especially when you’re juggling school, work, or city commutes. The rainy season may bring cozy vibes, green scenery, and the perfect excuse for a hot drink; but it also brings an unwelcome guest: seasonal sickness. From sniffles to fevers, the combination of damp weather and fluctuating temperatures can take a toll on your body. Here’s everything you need to know to stay dry, healthy, and happy while the rain pours down.

1. Carry Smart Rain Gear Everywhere

Never underestimate a good umbrella, raincoat, or pair of waterproof shoes. Getting drenched not only feels uncomfortable but can also drop your body temperature and make you more vulnerable to catching a cold. Choose a windproof umbrella that doesn’t flip in gusts (personally, I like the clear ones because they help you keep check of your surroundings), and keep a compact foldable one in your backpack for surprise showers. For frequent walkers, a lightweight rain jacket with a hood is better than relying on a single-use poncho.

2. Keep Your Feet and Clothes Dry

Wet clothes, socks, or shoes are a fast track to chills and fungal infections. If you do get soaked, change immediately once indoors and dry off completely; including between your toes. Keep an extra pair of socks or a towel in your bag if you’re often out during the rain. If your shoes take a beating, stuff them with newspaper overnight to absorb moisture.

3. Boost Your Immunity

Our immune systems need extra support when temperatures fluctuate. Personally, I like to eat vitamin-rich foods like citrus, spinach, bell peppers, and ginger and stay hydrated even when I’m not thirsty. Additionally, UHS administers Flu shots from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Tang Center and you can check out the full list of immunizations they offer, here.

4. Maintain Good Hygiene

The rainy season increases the spread of bacteria and viruses, especially in crowded areas or public transport. Wash your hands regularly, carry a sanitizer, and avoid touching your face unnecessarily. Wet environments can also attract mosquitoes; so use repellents and make sure there’s no stagnant water near your apartment or dorm.

5. Dress for the Weather (Not Just Fashion)

Layer smartly so you can adjust to changing conditions. Synthetic inner layers dry faster than cotton, while a waterproof outer layer keeps you shielded. A good puffer or windbreaker is necessary, especially for these stubborn Bay Area winds. A warm scarf or hat can help regulate body temperature and protect against sudden chills.

6. Take Care of Your Indoor Space

Humidity can create the perfect breeding ground for mold and bacteria. Keep windows slightly open when possible for ventilation, and use a dehumidifier or fan to reduce dampness. Dry clothes indoors only if you have proper airflow to prevent musty smells and allergies.

7. Listen to Your Body

Rest is key. Ignoring early signs like a sore throat, fatigue, or congestion has often landed me in regretful situations and longer recovery times. Usually, only a day of rest early on saves me from a full week of sickness later. However, if you absolutely cannot afford to miss class, remember to mask up to further protect yourself and your classmates.

Rainy days can be cozy and refreshing if you stay prepared. By combining practical habits with mindful self-care, you can enjoy the season without catching a chill. So grab your umbrella, sip your tea, and stay one step ahead of the storm; dry, warm, and healthy.