HOW TO GET OVER AN EX IN 10 DAYS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Breakups have a way of throwing your entire routine off balance. One minute you’re sharing playlists and inside jokes, the next you’re learning how to exist without them. While no one actually gets over their ex in ten days (as it’s incredibly challenging to succeed at anything only within that little amount of time How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lied to us), that time can be turned into a period of resetting, regaining control, and a journey of peace.

One thing that often comes up in conversations after a breakup is the idea of distance. Commonly, I notice taking space–whether that means not texting, avoiding social media, or stepping away from old messages–creates room to fully process what happened without reminders being thrown at them. Emotions also tend to come in waves. Some days look like laying out in the sun enjoying nature, sometimes it looks like blasting “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron, or quieter moments of reflection. What becomes clear over time is that ignoring those feelings rarely makes them disappear; they simply surface later in different ways. Physical spaces can carry memories too. Rearranging a room, changing bedding, or removing small items tied to a past relationship can shift the energy and help the space feel personal like it once was.

Charlotte Reader / Her Campus

Breakups can also reconnect people with parts of themselves that might have gotten lost while in the relationship. Whether it’s new or old hobbies, rekindling friendships, going on solo walks, people discover parts of themselves that bring a sense of individuality and balance.

A canon event is looking back on the memories reminiscing on the first date, the first kiss, the first everything when it seemed so perfect. But after all the initial sadness fades, people often begin to reflect more realistically, remembering not only the highlights, but the reasons that led to leaving each other.

In the end, the goal after a breakup isn’t necessarily to feel “over it” right away. More often, it’s about slowly reaching a place of steadiness. Acceptance doesn’t mean the relationship didn’t matter; it simply means it no longer defines what comes next. Healing rarely follows a straight line, but with time, many people find themselves moving forward in ways they didn’t expect.