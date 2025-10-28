HOW TO BE ‘THAT GIRL’ THIS FALL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the arrival of the fall season, I often feel pressure to live it the “right way,” and do all the seasonal activities, post on Instagram and TikTok in aesthetic cozy outfits, and live out the real-life version of my Pinterest boards. This is difficult to do when the months that are supposed to be the most enjoyable are also simultaneously the busiest and most work-heavy when it comes to school. Although this is my favorite time of the year, I usually find myself feeling stretched thin and like the things I love to do and school are two separate entities, which isn’t very “that girl.” But, I’ve discovered a few ways to integrate the two for myself, so that I get to enjoy the fall season to the fullest. Everyday feels a little more like my Pinterest boards, and I feel more serene.

Wardrobe Staples

Having wardrobe staples that I can mix and match is my first step in feeling my best every season. Staple pieces vary depending on personal preferences and lifestyle, but a few of my fall favorites include my Ultra Mini UGG’s, Hollister Low Rise Baggy Jeans, Brandy Melville tank tops, and Garage Cropped Cardigans. These are a few of my most worn pieces that can be easily dressed up or down, for a chilly day on campus or a trip to the pumpkin patch with friends. A few additional wardrobe favorites are cute and neutral colored shoulder bags, cropped trench coats, and oversized jean jackets. Everyone has a distinct style, but I think the biggest secret to being “That Girl” this fall in terms of clothes is having pieces that make me feel put together, as well as both timeless and trendy. Think Rachel Green from Friends.

A Set Routine

The transition from late summer to early fall is when the semester gets serious and midterms hit. In the past, not having a set routine around class and schoolwork has held me back from enjoying the fall season to its fullest. Procrastination kept me from having down time to binge-watch Halloween movies, go apple picking, or from simply taking a walk to observe the fall foliage. So this year, as a college freshman, I think it’s important to build a routine I can follow, especially during an era that feels so unstructured and somehow like there are both not enough hours in a day but too many days in the semester. Routines don’t have to be anything crazy, but just knowing when I should wake up in the morning in order to have enough time to occasionally get a fall themed drink, or when I should use gaps in between classes to do work, and what days I have time to perhaps go on a walk or to the gym, really feels like it could make the difference between getting eaten alive by the semester or not.

Cafe Hopping With Friends

One of my goals this season is to expand my cafe hopping practices from just Binge Coffee House and Yume Mori Matcha in between classes for caffeine fuel, to trying new places outside of Berkeley for fun. Although this can be done at any point in the year, doing so during fall can be special because of all the different seasonal flavors! A few of the spots that I’m looking to try include: Motoring Coffee, SOHN, and Marigold Cafe (all located in San Francisco). These cafés look like they have great ambiance and would make for the perfect aesthetic outing with friends. A coffee shop stop and a trip to the Photo Booth Museum by Photomatica would also make for the perfect “that girl” Instagram story!

Feeling my best in any season is largely determined by the intentions with which I move through the world. This guide provides a little peak into how I’m trying to be more intentional with myself and my actions to make the most of this fall season. Things such as cute clothes, a solid school routine, trying new cafés, and doing more seasonal activities are how I’m going to be my version of “that girl.”