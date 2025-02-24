HOW BRANDS ARE MAKING YOU HUNGRY FOR THEIR PRODUCT: THE SUCCESSFUL BLEND OF FOOD AND BEAUTY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

So many successful marketing campaigns have had crossovers with food products, whether that be in the flavor of their new glossy lipstick or to communicate the smell of a new perfume. In any case, sensory marketing has been vital for making products appetizing and enticing by appealing to touch, smell, and taste for the growing number of customers whose preference is to shop online. Brands are now becoming established with the simple side of baked goods that people already know and love.

RHODE

Rhode has really leaned into marketing their brands through the appeal of foods especially with their lip tints, such flavors being toast and espresso. The toast tint can be found on Rhode’s Instagram page accompanied by a literal french toast, topped with butter and loaded with syrup. Not only does this work to make you crave “toast”, its glossy appearance aligns to the tint’s texture. The espresso flavor adheres to senses as well, leveling the gloss to a part of the morning routine, being laid aesthetically next to your cup of coffee to start your day. While both of these products accompany the sense of smell and taste, Rhode’s skincare is often compared to vanilla ice cream to adhere to touch: creating a visual of a soft and creamy consistency.

MIU MIU

Miu Miu’s campaign for its perfume “Fleur De Lait” is the classic: “Is it real, or is it cake?” The perfume is served on a sleek platter with a mango sago pouring out the side, emitting a scent sweet enough for you to want to buy and try for yourself. As mango sago is a Cantonese cuisine, it dually appeals to the soaring popularity of the brand amongst its Asian audience, creating a feeling of delicious nostalgia for the childhood dessert.

JACQUEMUS

The relationship between aesthetics and appetite continues with Jacquemus, incorporating butter into a lot of their media that taps into their French origin, while also turning an everyday object into something luxury. Furthermore, butter is paired with almost everything, thus defining Jacquemus itself as an important ingredient in terms of fashion. Butter itself is minimalistic, and sleek, imitating the brand’s products.

Food has created an identity for brands beyond the ones mentioned, making their products seem tempting and tasty, even if it’s shown just through a picture, or on their site online. Food as a way of sensory marketing attracts, quite literally making you hungry for whatever it may be: a lip gloss, or a luxury perfume and purse. Food makes a product seem accessible, and further, an essential.