This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My girl dinner usually is three eggs and a bowl of chicken broth noodle soup with a side salad or simple butter pasta. Honestly, I think it’s pretty normal. I love the term “girl dinner” because it celebrates girlhood and simplicity, something everyone needs sometimes. Until it wasn’t.

The trend that approximately started on TikTok in 2023, when women began posting meals they make when no one else is around. Maybe a plate of cheese, crackers, pickles, maybe some fruit. “Girl math” soon followed, with logic like “If I paid in cash, it doesn’t count” or “returning something means I made money.” Before long, everything had a “girl” version. These jokes spread because they felt honest. They let young women admit they were tired, busy and not doing adulthood perfectly, and laugh about it together.

I understand why these jokes feel so relatable. As a college student, my days are packed with classes, problem sets and meetings, and by the time I get home, cooking a “proper” dinner feels impossible. Calling my eggs and noodles a girl dinner makes that tiredness feel shared instead of embarrassing. It turns a small, ordinary moment into something other girls instantly recognize, and that sense of connection is part of what makes the trend so appealing

But one night when scrolling through one of those videos, I noticed something that bothered me. Many of these bowls aren’t a real meal. It’s a plate of grapes, a coffee or a matcha latte. The comments were all laughing emoji and “literally me” except some that say “It is not healthy.” Somewhere along the way, the trend had stopped celebrating simplicity and started celebrating less.

Critics have pointed out this problem too. Some dietitians worry that girl dinners make undereating look cute and harmless. Others argue that “girl math” quietly reinforces the old stereotype that women can’t handle money, even when it’s meant as a joke. Defenders say people are overthinking it and that the trends are just for fun. Both sides have a point. A joke can bring people together and still send a message we never meant to send.

To me, these trends show how young women are coping right now. We’re expected to be productive, put together, healthy and financially smart, all at the same time. Joking about girl dinner and girl math should be a way of saying, “I can’t do it all perfectly, and that’s okay.” That honesty matters. But the jokes work best when they make us feel less alone, not when they make us shrink. My girl dinner reminds me that simple can still mean enough.