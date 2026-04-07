5 THINGS I’VE LEARNED AT 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Twenty-one has been a transformative year, to say the least. I traveled the world, made new best friends, started my senior year, moved into a new apartment, and adjusted to a different life back at home. With my 22nd birthday in the near future, I’ve found myself reflecting on what exactly I’ve taken away from the past 11 months. While this is in no way comprehensive, here are five things I’ve learned at 21:

1. I’m an ambivert

I’ve always introduced myself to people according to my Myer-Briggs personality type, namely an ESFJ. I’ve learned in the past year that the E, which stands for extrovert, may not be true for me anymore. I came to this realization in an uncomfortable way. Last spring, I studied abroad on Semester at Sea, a study abroad program where students live on a ship, taking classes while traveling to 10 different countries. I came onto the ship with no close friendships to rely on. Suddenly, for the first time in a long time, I was alone in a sea of 800 new people, trying to navigate the chaos of unfamiliar surroundings and faces. The first few days of Semester at Sea completely shifted my own understanding of myself. I wasn’t always energized by talking to new people, but also found myself lonely when I retreated to my cabin for a moment of silence. I wasn’t leaning into the extroverted tendencies that I formerly believed were natural to me. Throughout that first week, and ultimately the entire semester, I came to learn that I’m an ambivert in every sense of the word: I observe, I assess, and I adapt.

2. Talking to people is easier than we think

As I mentioned, my study abroad experience required meeting and living in close quarters with hundreds of students, faculty, and crew members. Being a part of that close-knit, multi-generational community helped me understand how easy it is to talk to people. Semester at Sea is unique as voyagers are limited to about 100 MB of internet access a day. This approximately translates to four to seven minutes of social media usage a day, if you choose to use it. Without the distractions of social media, in addition to a limited amount of space and a slower lifestyle, the nature of social interactions were entirely different from my life off of the ship. Days at sea were spent talking to fellow voyagers, discussing the latest book you read on Deck 9, or your plans for future ports. Conversations were able to progress as all there was to do at sea was invest in the community you’re surrounded by. I came to understand how easy it is to spark up a conversation with someone and form a relationship, find a new class buddy, or simply learn a new face to smile at in the hallway.

3. Hobbies are awesome

While I haven’t explored this specific lesson as much as I may have wanted to, this year has made me respect and appreciate exploring new hobbies. Journaling became my safe haven, a space where I could reflect, rant, and remember the little moments. Throughout my entire life, I longed to be a consistent journalist, and this year I accomplished my most substantial goal: to finish an entire journal. Thanks to my dedication to this hobby, this past year is forever materialized, quite messily, in the lined pages of my journal. I look forward to finding more hobbies to immerse myself in, so I can acquire new skills and learn more about myself in the process.

4. Switch up your style — No one cares

One of the most creative lessons that I’ve started applying daily is that switching up and exploring your style is so fun. I used to worry about other’s opinions about my outfits or accessories, but I’ve come to realize that A) no one cares and, more importantly, B) I shouldn’t care. No one knows if I wore the same outfit last week or if it’s my first time sporting a newsboy hat, so why was I always so hesitant to try new styles? Getting ready and picking an outfit has become an art form, a creative outlet, and the favorite part of my mornings.

4. A day spent on myself isn’t a day wasted

I often panic if I sleep in after 8:30 a.m., thinking that I wasted my morning. This year, I learned that this isn’t only an unhealthy habit, but time spent on myself and my well-being is never time wasted. As a college student, my days often feel as if I’m living through my to-do list, hopping from task to task as quickly as possible. On days that don’t revolve around essays, tests, and assignments, I try to focus on me. I prioritize the tasks that bring me peace or will make my day easier, like organizing my room or soaking up sun on my balcony. I’ve learned to slow down and give myself more grace.

Twenty-one was a year of exploration, discovering both the world around me and the inner workings of my own mind. I hope to expand upon the lessons that this year has brought me with care and curiosity as the next chapter, 22, will introduce the unpredictable, daunting world of post-graduate life.