A bit about Suki Waterhouse

A self-proclaimed, “Model, Actress, Whatever” Suki Waterhouse is a London-born multi-genre artist with a knack for drawing people in with her dreamy personality and mesmerising vocals. As an actress, she is known for starring in the TV show Daisy Jones and the Six playing band member Karen Sirko. She’s also a new mom to a baby girl with Twilight star Robert Pattinson. If you’re on TikTok, you might know of her viral song “Good Looking,” released in 2022 and is a ​​platinum-selling single.

My thoughts on the album

Suki’s new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, was released this September and I knew right away I would be listening to it on repeat. This is Suki’s sophomore (second) album and it’s giving serious Lana Del Rey vibes. This album was so immersive that it felt like I was reading Suki’s diary while listening.

Before the release of this album, Suki had released a few songs that would be featured on the album as singles, and who would I be to deny you my thoughts on those songs as well? The previously released songs on the album are: “OMG,” “My Fun,” “Supersad,” and “To Love.” IMO these are all bangers. I have a special love for the OMG music video because it serves some fabulous looks by Suki herself. Seriously though, I will genuinely play any selection of these songs on repeat at any time. I also absolutely jam to these on my hot girl walks. No skips here. If I had to say my absolute favourite I don’t think I could pick…Technically “Faded,” is also in the pre-released singles category, and while I still really love it, it doesn’t quite compare to my love for the other songs listed above. It does have some beautiful trumpets in the background during the end though.

After listening to the entire album, new songs like “Blackout Drunk,” “Model Actress Whatever,” “Big Love,” and “Gateway Drug,” instantly all caught my ear—and continued to do so on further listens. From the heavy rock guitar chords in “Gateway Drug,” to the lyrics in “Blackout Drunk” that reflect reckless behaviour and heartbreak, with lines like, “You ruin every night / You always start the fight / Oh, why do I say that I love you?”

Some songs that took some time for me to appreciate but have inevitably left their mark on my musical soul include “Legendary,” which makes me feel like I’m in a fairytale, and “Think Twice,” a song that reminds me of giving the wrong person too many second chances. Then there’s also “To Get You” which mashes together synths and guitars to create a haunting quality. Also, “Could’ve Been A Star,” really grew on me, so be sure to keep an open mind when listening!

Maybe it’s because I’m not in my sad-girl era right now, but the songs that I felt were good and enjoyable to listen to but not jaw-droppingly great (because I set the bar high) include “Everybody Breaks Up Anyway,” “Helpless,” and “Lawsuit.” I still think they are worth a listen and maybe if you resonate with their message you’ll love them more than I did. However, these songs will stay lower on my list right now (unless my heart gets broken, idk??). In a similar way, I think my most skippable songs on the album are “Lullaby,” and “Nonchalant.” Just my opinion though!

wait so What even is a Sparklemuffin?

Okay, spider-haters be warned… because ‘sparklemuffin’ is actually a type of spider. GASP. So, why’d she choose to name her new album after this eight-legged species? Apparently, Suki felt like this album was a metamorphosis and wanted to find something to represent that.

Never listened to her music? I got you

As a fan of Suki’s, of course, I have some song recommendations outside of her new album to get you immersed in those dreamy and sentimental vibes. Starting strong we have “Moves,” an iconic listen with soft strumming guitars and a chorus that will have you swaying to it. Another notable track from Suki is the song “Johanna,” which was released in 2019, and is another melancholic, dreamy track full of yearning (but make it cinematic). Another iconic addition of oldies-but-goodies by Suki is “Brutally,” which was released in 2016. This song has beautiful lyrics like, ” Beneath my smile, my thoughts run wild / Though I try my best, I can’t forget my past.” In the background, there’s a softly strumming guitar and some soft vocalisations.

See Suki IRL

Suki will also be performing in Downtown Vancouver on Monday, October 28th at the Commodore Ballroom as part of her “THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR” 2024. Tickets are definitely on the pricier side, but they aren’t sold out just yet. So, if you want to snatch up a pair and see this goddess perform live, now’s your chance!