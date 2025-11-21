Winter Staple Meals That Will Keep You Warm And Nourished

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gone are the long, hot summer days with vibrant, fresh meals; whether we want it or not, winter is almost in full swing. The cold weather and fallen leaves call for a new menu. While adapting to the colder weather can be challenging, here are some simple warming meals that you should try out this season!

One of my favourite easy meals to make during the colder months is chilli. It’s a true comfort meal for me, as I used to make it for my siblings and me before every Halloween. Every time I eat it, I feel the same anticipation of a night full of trick-or-treating and stuffing myself with candy. Chilli is a very adaptable meal and can be made in various ways. I prefer mine vegetarian; however, if you like meat, you can add ground beef or pork. You can also make a chilli without tomatoes, using white beans, chicken, carrots, and other veggies. The best part about chilli is that it’s a large batch recipe, so it’s perfect for meal prepping and leftovers.

This is by far the quickest meal that I make in the winter (except for when I forget to turn the stove on). Regardless, tomato feta pasta is a versatile, filling meal that is perfect for cold days when all you want to do is bundle up on the couch. The best part is that it doesn’t take much attention; you mix cherry tomatoes, feta, olive oil, and some spices in a pan and let it cook in the oven for around 30 minutes. If you are feeling fancy, you can mix in some spinach at the end for some extra iron and nutrients.

You can’t go wrong with a homemade tomato soup and a crispy grilled cheese. Similar to the last meal, homemade tomato soup is a pretty easy endeavour that tastes like you spent hours at the stove. You just forget about the tomatoes, garlic, onion, and red peppers for a bit, while you binge-watch your comfort series on the couch. Once your timer forces you off your butt, you take the veggies out of the oven and let them cool before blending them together. The best part about making soup at home is that you have total control over the texture and thickness. If you are anything like me, that’s a game-changer. Now, once you’ve blended the soup, all you have to do is make a grilled cheese, which isn’t very hard. Something I like to do is rip up little pieces of the sandwich and put them into my bowl of soup. This creates a cereal-like experience when eating this meal (kinda odd, but it works)!

These Stuffed Peppers Will Leave You Satiated

Stuffed peppers are another winter classic that is easy to adapt to your personal preferences. Peppers are also in season during the winter, making them very accessible. The best part about making stuffed peppers is that the flavour profile can be modified to your palate. I find that peppers go on sale frequently in the winter, so be sure to keep your eye out at the grocery store! I like making mine with beans; however, most online recipes contain some type of ground meat. If you do make stuffed peppers, be sure to plan for leftovers or invite some friends to share the meal with, because this recipe calls for six peppers!

OMG, last but not least is this lovely minestrone soup recipe because after all, it’s soup season! I love eating a warm bowl of soup after a long day of freezing my butt off. Minestrone is a great option for meal prep and using up those veggies that are wilting in your fridge. A tip I learned from my mom is to cook the noodles separately so they don’t become soggy if you are prepping this recipe for leftovers. I’ll never forget the time she suggested I do so, and I decided not to listen and completely messed up the texture of my beautiful soup.

Hopefully, these nourishing meal ideas can inspire you to cook some warm food on these cold winter days.