Why You Should Watch Grey’s Anatomy in University 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

*Spoiler-free*

While not everyone is in their first year of residency, the hit TV Series Grey’s Anatomy is far more than a group of med school graduates looking to become doctors. The rawness of this show is perfect for young people in university. I feel like so often we are told that we are supposed to have our life together and a clear idea of who we are and what we want to do. This show perfectly encapsulates the crazy uncertainty of your 20s while also being exciting to watch!

Although the series debuted in 2005, the show has evolved over the years to continuously add in new characters, bring back old ones and create surprising plot twists every season. This medical TV series is also directed by the notable Shonda Rhimes, who has also worked on popular shows that you might know like Bridgerton and Scandal.

Multi-genre

From moments that will leave you teary-eyed to smiling at the fun banter, this show is a whirlwind of genres all put together. This soap opera series bounces back and forth between the comedy and drama landscape, creating a viewing experience that is not only dynamic but also exciting and engaging to watch.

Seasons Galore

With 21 seasons already, this show has broken records, like being the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history since 2019. There are around 24 episodes per season, though this varies a lot, and the runtime for each episode is around the 45-minute mark. That makes for over 380 episodes to watch for the series and the viewing time over 272 hours!

relatable Relationships

Whether it be the complexities of female friendships with characters like Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) and Christina Yang (played by Sandra Oh) who are emotionally dependent on each other or onscreen bromances like that between Mark Sloan and Derek Shepherd—the friendships between the characters will have you hooked

Then, of course, you can’t have a good TV show without some on-screen romances. Just like a small program in university, it’s no surprise that the boundaries blur between friends and past lovers making for layered relationships between the characters on screen.

The romance was so great onscreen that the two main characters played by Katherine Heigl and Patrick Dempsey both got their own major roles in other projects. Heigl starred in the romance comedy 27 Dresses alongside James Marsden in 2008 while Dempsey was the love interest to Amy Adams’ character in the partially animated Disney movie musical, Enchanted from 2007.

Nostalgic Soundtracks

The late 2000s and early 2010s were really a pivotal time in music, and Grey’s was sure to feature some of the latest hits in their episodes such as “How to Save a Life” by the Fray, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, and “Breathe (2 AM)” by Anna Nalick. Now, most of these are very dramatically sad songs, as that fits the show vibe, but there are still a bunch of songs that will have you Shazam-ing to add tracks to your sad girl playlist.

Soft Learning

Okay, so this one might be a bit of a reach, but I swear after watching several seasons of Grey’s Anatomy I am more TV-educated on what to look for when it comes to health. Plus, the character Frankie Heck from The Middle TV series mentions the show in Season 4, Episode 19, “The Ditch” where she pretends to be a busy surgeon by using Grey’s Anatomy medical jargon on a fake phone call to skip ahead in line. When she reaches the front, she whispers, “Thank you, Meredith Grey.”

The show is in fact so believable that actress Pompeo’s Instagram bio tagline reads as, “Not a real doctor, but a really good fake one.”

Character Development

With no major spoilers, I can’t give too much away here in detail, but one thing I appreciate about this show is the nuances of each character. As a viewer, I am able to see how most of the characters present themselves, and how their mask to the outside world is defined through their inner turmoil and personal issues.

Comfort Show

While you will rarely see me sit down to watch a movie or even re-watch one, TV shows are a separate entity to me, and I find myself rewatching TV series like New Girl, The Office, Brooklyn-Nine-Nine and Gossip Girl several times over. This school year I needed something new to put on as I made my dinner or took a break from studying and Grey’s was the perfect answer for me. With all of the reasons listed above, this show is dynamic and interesting, never failing to keep me on the edge of my seat. Some people online have said that the storylines are repetitive, and while this is somewhat true, it doesn’t take away from the fact that I still have this need to see who lives or dies. Yes, the situations might be similar, but the growth of the individual characters allows a lot of contrast between similar events.

Will there be another season?

While no 22nd season has been officially confirmed, rumours online are speculative as to whether this show will be renewed. The last season aired recently in September 2024, so there is still time for announcements to be made about season 22.

One thing on this show’s side is the loyalty of the fans who keep coming back season after season, so I will continue to be hopeful that since season 21 wasn’t advertised as the show’s final season, there is still room for more drama and surgeries to come our way!

Final Thoughts

So, while you may be easily able to find spoilers for this show online, (once the TikTok algorithm catches on that you’re watching Grey’s it’s sure to try and spoil the show) it is still definitely worth watching. So, quoting Dr. Derek Shepherd’s slogan, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives. Let’s have some fun,” grab your favourite beverage and some snacks before sitting down to watch this team of iconic doctors save the day!

If you want to check out Grey’s Anatomy you can watch the full series on Netflix or Hulu for streaming.