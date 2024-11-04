Why are There So Many Timothée Chalamet Lookalikes?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are chronically online like me, then your TikTok For You Page (FYP) is also flooded with videos from the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest that took place on Sunday, October 27th, in New York City. Organized by 23-year-old YouTuber Anthony Po, many men in their mid-twenties to thirties came to Washington State Park to flaunt their luscious brown locks and angular facial structure for a chance to win $50 and ultimate bragging rights. To everyone’s surprise, upwards of 2,000 people attended, including actor and professional chocolate maker Timothee Chalamet himself!

From effortlessly curly brown hair to impressively crafted Wonka costumes, the young men of New York City did not mess around when it came to looking like the beloved Timmy Tim. Now that hundreds of copy-cats have filled my FYP, I have started to wonder why there are so many men out there who subconsciously choose to adopt characteristics of Chalamet’s signature style. Has it become a trend to embrace curly brown hair and subtle facial hair? Or do all guys have a bit of Timothee in them? Let’s look a little closer at other hot celebs to see how they also might fit the brief.

When it comes to Chalamet’s signature look, there are three main aspects that one can draw upon: brown curly hair, a sharp jawline, and a casual yet fashionable sense of style.

These elements can be found in fellow actors like Finn Wolfhard, who many people confuse Chalamet with due to their similarities in facial structure. However, these characteristics are more common than you think. Celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Charles Leclerc, Andrew Garfield, Matty Healy, and Tom Holland all show off a similar head of hair and casual fashion. Nowadays, many young male actors, musicians, and athletes tend to lean into the well-loved aura of a brown, curly-haired boy, adopting a sleek and simple style because it’s trendy and approachable. It is a true “Peter Parker” type of look that has been welcomed by society with open arms.

On an algorithmic ‘side’ of TikTok known as “BookTok,” girls like @alexis_leblanc influence this trend by making videos about loving “when a fictional character is awkward, sarcastic, and has brown curly hair.” The content creators on this app purposely feed into this male fashion trend by obsessing over fictional characters. This has led to a trend known as “BookTok Men,” where TikTokers search and stitch videos with real-life people who reflect their favourite book characters. Who are those men usually? You guessed it, the curly-haired, mysterious, sharp jawline ones that look exactly like Chalamet.

This “golden” style has since become a must-do trend for young men everywhere. Influencers on TikTok have indirectly encouraged their male followers to engage in this generation’s perm craze, with more and more young men getting curls to appear more “cool” and “trendy.” On the app, the hashtag #menperm has collected more than 20.7 million views. It raises the argument that, maybe, men don’t really look like Timothee Chalamet; they’re just following the hot trends of today.

Out of all the lookalikes who attended the contest in New York City, I believe that none of them came close to looking like Timothée. However, compared to Chalamet’s three signature aspects, it is hard to argue that they didn’t meet the elements of his trendy style. The contestants all had that charming, calm aura and properly showed off their beautifully chiselled jawlines and fluffy, brown curly hair. They all vaguely matched Chalamet by the book, but let’s be honest, Timothée is one in a million. These men don’t look like him, but they do embody his energy.



Antony Po received a $500 fine from the police for not having a permit for the event. That didn’t deter the festivities, though, as the group simply moved to another playground to continue the competition. 21-year-old Miles Mitchell was eventually crowned the winner, as his masterful Wonka costume impressed the large crowd that came out to watch. It is heavily debated whether or not Mitchell should have won, but no one can deny that he perfectly fits the brief: brown hair, an angular face structure, and a whole lot of charm.