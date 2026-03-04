Victoria is becoming more social in the age of digital media: How locals are bringing back community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an age where so much socialization happens online, residents of Victoria are starting new initiatives to bring back in-person meetups and opportunities to make new connections the old-fashioned way. Victoria local Camryn Majander has founded Simon Says, a growing community project that teams up with local businesses to host social events and workshops, connecting people through a range of accessible activities. Meanwhile, organizations such as MakeSpace For Art and Monkey C Interactive Artcade have brought creativity and social spaces together, finding ways to encourage community and collaboration offline.

Simon Says is a community-building project founded in April of 2025 by Victoria resident Camryn Majander. Simon Says is rooted in connection, inspiring in-person friendships, and making people feel confident in who they are. Majander first moved to Victoria from Ontario in 2022 and shared in an interview that Simon Says began because, “There was this underlying assumption that everyone already has their friends, so I’ve been inspired by other community clubs around the world, I was like, ‘why don’t I just try it?’”

Simon Says fosters connections through marketing events on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, while all the events are in-person meetups. “The beauty of online spaces is that they’re able to inspire connections in real life.”

Simon Says’ first events consisted of walk and talk meetups, cold plunges, and going to local markets as a group. Since then, the project has grown into partnering with local businesses such as Meant Well Books and Solder and Salt. “Last year I was finding my footing, and this year I feel like there’s an opportunity to be more creative with it… Victoria is really amazing because so many small businesses and people work together and support one another”, Majander says about growing the company and finding new opportunities to host events around the city. “… I feel really grateful because I usually know nobody coming to the events unless they’ve come to other events and they decided to come again.”

So what’s next for Simon Says? This Feb. 13, Majander hosted a poetry writing workshop and book exchange in collaboration with Poesie by Ashley Love and Table of Contents. Coming up in March, Simon Says is hosting four events, including an Astrological New Year event in partnership with The Lab Victoria and an International Women’s Day event with The Reverie. In the meantime, you can keep up with Simon Says @simonsaysvic on Instagram and TikTok.

Make Space for Art is a Victoria-based social centre with a focus on creativity and sociality. They are opening in Victoria’s North Park neighbourhood at 2150 Quadra St., with their FabLab just around the corner at 895 Princess Ave. The purpose of Make Space is to make the space and tools to be creative accessible for people who haven’t had the opportunity or means to create.

Make Space consists of the North Perk Cafe and two creative areas: The Woodshop and The FabLab.

The Woodshop gives people the chance to work with wood and build anything from birdhouses to furniture. Some of the tools offered in the Woodshop include saws, sanders, and a range of small hand tools.

The Fabrication shop (AKA the FabLab) provides opportunities to do textile work, with tools such as a laser cutter, screen printing kit, Cricut Venture, vinyl work, and a 3D printer for small-scale manufacturing.

Make Space also offers an exciting range of classes for first-time users to get to know the equipment they’re interested in and to reduce barriers to getting started on creative journeys that tend to be unaffordable or require prior knowledge

Monkey C is an interactive art show at 706 Fort St. in Downtown Victoria that opened in June 2024. The exhibition is designed as an art installation, designed to be played with and discover the interactive aspect behind each creation (which are all made by local artists!). This spring, Monkey C is celebrating its second anniversary with the opening of its new exhibit, The Alien Lab.

In recognition of the expansion, Monkey C is offering free admission to post-secondary students with ID as well as seniors who self-identify as over 60 on Feb. 26 and March 26!

These two dates aren’t the only times that Monkey C makes the artcade experience affordable. Because the artcade is built by local artists, they are a for-profit business and need to generate income. Despite this, they offer a flexible sliding scale for the same entry, no matter what price patrons pay. Monkey C has a minimum ticket price of $10 per person, and while people can pay as much as they’re willing, Monkey C suggests patrons pay $10-$30 to support the facility and artists that contribute to the upkeep of the artcade.

Victoria’s renewal of in-person connection proves that even in a digital age, people still crave shared experiences. Through accessible events, collaborative spaces, and fun exhibits, locals are redefining what it means to gather. At a time when it’s easy to scroll past connections, locals are choosing to step into it instead. These projects are reminding people that friendship and creativity thrive when they’re shared. Whether you’re new to the city or just looking for something different, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved; all it takes is a look into the community.