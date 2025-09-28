Three Free Events in Victoria You Should Check Out in Honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a time to learn about the historic and ongoing impacts of colonialism, reflect on our role within the settler state of Canada, and honour both the survivors of residential schools and the children who never made it home. Across Victoria, there are powerful community-led events taking place to bring people together on this impactful holiday; these are three you wouldn’t want to miss!

Get your helmets ready for the fifth Annual Truth and Reconciliation Day Ride! This event is hosted by Victoria Orange Shirt Day and Capital Bike in partnership with Songhees Community member Diana Sam. And what’s better? The Annual Day Ride is completely free, but they are accepting donations going to support “bicycle education for First Nations children and youth and other Indigenous serving programs.”

The event is held on Sept. 30, 2025, and starts at 9:30 a.m. with participants meeting at Songhees Park, where it will open with testimony from individuals such as residential school Survivor Eddy Charlie of the Quw’utsun Nation. The Day Ride will then begin, where participants will go on a 9.2km family-friendly bike ride, the route ending at the South Island Powwow (read on to learn more). There are limited spots available, so make sure you sign up ASAP!

Celebrate culture and community this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the fourth annual South Island Powwow hosted by the Songhees Nation! This event returns on Sept. 30, 2025, at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park. The South Island Powwow runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Grand Entry taking place at 12:00 p.m., featuring opening comments from Elders, Chief Ron Sam, Victoria Mayor Marianna Alto, and more!

Admission is completely free, so make sure to bring your friends and family! But you’ll also want to bring some cash with you as there will be an array of Indigenous vendors and food trucks for you to check out, some of which don’t accept debit or credit. The schedule shows an amazing lineup of dancers, drummers, and other performers that you won’t want to miss! This is where I’ll be on Sept. 30, so I hope to see a few of you there!

On Sept. 29, 2025, the University of Victoria (UVic) will be hosting a gathering to celebrate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to reflect on the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. This event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the UVic quad next to the Survivors’ Flag.

During the ceremony, we will hear testimony from residential school Survivor Klith-wii-taa, Dr. Barney Williams, Songhees Nation member and Victoria’s Youth Poet Laureate, Shauntelle Dick-Charleson, and more. The gathering will also feature a moment of silence for the residential school survivors who never made it home, and a Sacred Fire burning throughout the course of the event.

To learn more about other events around Victoria, Vancouver Island, or British Columbia, check out the “B.C. Event Listings: Orange Shirt Day/National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2025.”

I invite you to be intentional about how you spend this Sept. 30, and these events are an amazing way to start. By showing up, listening, and learning, we can each play a part in honouring the truths of the past and building a future where there is reconciliation and Indigenous resurgence is possible!