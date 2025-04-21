The Top 5 Unforgettable Moments From The 2025 WNBA Draft

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

The 2025 WNBA Draft was more than just a night of team picks—it was a celebration of talent, resilience, and the future of the game. These athletes have grown throughout their college careers, and it all leads up to this day. Will their dreams of playing professionally come true? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, these top five highlights captured the spirit and excitement of a new era in women’s basketball. Grab your popcorn and get ready for amazing rookie storylines!

No. 1 Paige Bueckers goes #1 to Dallas

Let’s start off strong with the first pick and certified bucket, Paige Bueckers! While we all knew she’d go number one, it was the perfect end to a fairytale season for the University of Connecticut (UConn) alum. In case you’ve been living under a rock, last week Bueckers and her team, the UConn Huskies, won the National Championship. Because of her struggles with injury during college, the 23 year-old stayed for a fifth year to fight for the elusive National Championship, and clearly, it was divine timing. Fresh off the win, she went to New York City for the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings selected Bueckers first overall, officially starting a new chapter. Congratulations to Paige and the Wings on an unforgettable night!

No. 2 Shyanne Sellers is a draftee and a fiance!

On April 10, 2025, just four days before the WNBA Draft, Shyanne Sellers proposed to her girlfriend and former Maryland teammate, Faith Masonius. The two shared a sweet Instagram post of their engagement photos, with the caption, “Forever & More.” As if her week couldn’t get any better, the Golden State Valkyries selected Sellers as the 17th pick in the draft. Arguably, she should’ve gone higher, but the Valkyries are a brand new team, so it’s a great opportunity for her to make the roster. Plus, I’m a little biased…West Coast is the best coast!

No. 3 HVL and Angel Reese reunion incoming…

The Chicago Sky selected Hailey Van Lith (HVL) as the 11th pick, officially making her and Angel Reese teammates again! The two played on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers together in 2024, where they lost in the Elite Eight to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Following the tournament, HVL entered the transfer portal. She joined Texas Christian University (TCU) as a grad transfer and had a great season, bringing TCU to their first-ever Elite Eight in the 2025 tournament. While it’s no secret that LSU wasn’t the right fit for HVL, both her and Reese still express their mutual respect and excitement to be teammates again. These two are superstars and I’m excited to see their redemption!

No. 4 Washington Mystics sweep

The Washington Mystics didn’t get the first pick, but that didn’t stop them from making big moves. The Mystics had not one, not two, but three top-ten picks! They drafted Sonia Citron third, Kiki Iriafen fourth, and Georgia Amoore sixth. The team also snapped up Lucy Olsen as the 23rd pick, adding to their stacked group of rookies. The Mystics had a rough 2024 season, finishing 14-26, and missing playoffs, but with this group, that’s likely to change. Big things are happening in Washington, D.C., and I can’t wait to see how this team gels!

No. 5 It’s 3-0 for UConn

Paige Bueckers wasn’t the only UConn player declaring for the draft. Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin were up for grabs, and the draft didn’t disappoint! Following Dallas’ first overall pick, Bueckers shouted out her UConn teammates on stage, saying, “Two teams would be genius to add Kaitlyn Chen or Aubrey Griffin… I think they should get drafted tonight.” We’ll never know if she put them on the map or if it was already a plan, but the Golden State Valkyries drafted Chen as the 30th pick and the Minnesota Lynx chose Griffin as the 37th selection. Griffin struggled with injuries throughout her college career and played limited minutes during March Madness, so it was a tear-jerking surprise when she and Chen were drafted from the audience section. They were sitting with the UConn team to support Bueckers, and experienced the surprise of a lifetime when they were called to the stage.

The 2025 WNBA Draft was full of incredible moments, and these five are truly unforgettable. Keep an eye on your favourite WNBA team’s socials to see how the rookies fare. Pre-season starts in early May, so these stars will be back on the court in no time. What was your favourite draft moment of 2025?