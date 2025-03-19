The sequel to ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ is currently filming in Victoria (yes, right now)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In March of 2024, Victorians across the city spotted Noah Beck and Siena Agudong in various locations while they filmed their Wattpad and Tubi sensation Sidelined: The QB and Me. Now, according to Hollywood North Buzz, Tubi, and Beck’s recent posts, the stars are back in town filming the unnamed sequel.

Even if you’re not a fan of the Wattpad-style film, you’re probably familiar with Agudong’s acting in No Good Nick, and other movies like The 4:30 Movie, or Beck’s TikTok personality. The already-famous co-stars have gained popularity since the success of Sidelined: The QB and Me, which took the title of number one movie in its first week of release on the streaming service and co-producer Tubi. The rom-com’s most recent social media popularity has taken the form of the TikTok trend “not my name quarterback” (IYKYK). For those unfamiliar, it’s the meet-cute between Drayton, (Beck) the high school senior quarterback, and Dallas, (Agudong) a high school senior dancer/cheerleader who “doesn’t date.” Spoiler alert, she might reconsider.

So, what should Victorians expect? Will we actually see Agudong and Beck? Are there other stars we should watch out for? Should we ask for a selfie? Let’s dive into these burning questions.

Considering various accounts of fans meeting Beck and Agudong in downtown Victoria last year, and the stars’ positive reactions, I think it’s safe to say they are getting around the town and likely won’t deny a selfie. As for the exact location, it seems that Beck is a fan of the beach, antique shops, and coffee. So, hypothetically, if a person were to get coffee downtown, roam the beach nonchalantly, and look for a guy in a cap—the chances of running into Beck may increase. Agudong on the other hand hasn’t posted about her time here as much, but we do know she went for lunch downtown and enjoys the beach (which makes sense considering she is from Hawaii).

Beck and Agudong, however, are not the only stars that may appear on set. Riverdale’s Drew Ray Tanner and Dawson’s Creek’s James Van Der Beek are among the supporting cast of the first movie and presumably could appear in the city at some point for the sequel.

Whether or not fans get lucky enough to snag a selfie with the stars, it seems the unnamed sequel is set to be another hit. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Beck mentioned that the co-stars’ off-screen connection was *quite* present in the first movie, and a recent TikTok shows the connection is still there. A Tubi press release also reveals that the same creative team will be returning alongside Beck, Agudong, and director Justin Wu. Considering the first movie’s success, the cast connection, and the return of the original team—I’d say the sequel is set to be a fan favourite. Oh, and you never know, you might just spot a Victorian you know as an extra while watching the film.