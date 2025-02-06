Get Excited BookTok — ‘Sidelined: The QB & Me’ Is Getting A Sequel

Wattpad lovers gather around, Quarterback and Cheer are coming back for a sequel! You heard that right, Tubi’s Original Movie Sidelined: The QB and Me is *officially* getting a second movie.

Based on the Wattpad novel The QB Bad Boy and Me by Tay Marley, the movie premiered on Tubi on Nov. 29, 2024 and quickly spread like wildfire all over BookTok (where I personally had heard about it). Two months after the film’s release, a sequel was green-lit on Feb. 5, 2025, and will have Noah Beck and Siena Agudong reprising their roles of Drayton and Dallas, respectively. In a very “Cheer” and “Quarterback” fashion, Beck and Agudong played into their characters to announce that the film would be getting a sequel via a FaceTime call. “Hey, Cheer,” Beck said, to which Agudong replied, “Hey, Quarterback.” The two go on to ask each other of they should film a sequel, which they both agree to. Before ending the call, Beck and Agudong announce that the film is “coming soon to Tubi.”

While we don’t have *too* many deets about the film, heres what we do know about the sequel.

What Will Sidelined: The QG & Me Be About?

On Feb. 5, Teen Vogue exclusively revealed that the sequel will test the waters of Dallas and Drayton’s relationship as they navigate long-distance, college, and growing into themselves. According to the article, Tubi’s official synopsis reads, “The sequel will focus on freshman star quarterback Drayton (Beck) as he struggles with the weight of expectations after a devastating setback, while dancer Dallas (Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted. As their high school relationship begins to unravel under the pressures of distance and self-discovery, they’ll learn that the bravest versions of themselves emerge when they let life redirect them.”

Sidelined’s director Justin Wu is set to return for the sequel, which will further his envisionment for the story. “From the beginning, we crafted Sidelined: The QB and Me with rich characters and themes that had the potential to grow into something bigger,” Wu told Teen Vogue. “Seeing the incredible response from audiences has only made that feeling stronger and I’m full of gratitude for their support… It’s so exciting for me and a privilege to pave the road where these beloved characters could go next!”

When Will Sidelined: The QG & Me Be Released?

Though there has been no official release date for when the sequel will hit Tubi, we can only hope that “coming soon” means that we’ll get this new movie before the end of the year.

Though I still have so many questions, it seems like fans are about to get fed so much Drayton and Dallas content that’s going to make BookTok go crazy.