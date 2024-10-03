The Benefits of Doing a Five-Year Undergraduate Degree

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many reasons why university students take a fifth year to complete their four-year degree. In my case, it was partially due to the pandemic with online classes, and the other part due to transferring to a new university and switching majors after my first year.

Looking back at the process I’ve gone through as a student finally in my fifth and final year of my undergraduate degree—I have to say I’m happy with how it all worked out. Instead of cramming five classes each term and going full tilt into graduation, now in my final year, I get to have a chill time and enjoy a few fifth-year perks.

1. You get better course selection dates

How UVic’s registration system works is that the total number of credits you have completed is what decides your year standing and NOT how many years you’ve actually done. So, going into my fifth year, my registration times were early and I got the cream of the crop when picking my courses for my final year. Now, this won’t be the case for all universities, but if you’re a UVic student like me, then it’s applicable.

2. You *might* have a more casual courseload

This is definitely true in my case. All my classes this year are electives except for one. Also, since I chose to spread out my last bit of credits to be over a full year versus finishing early in the fall, I only need to be registered in three courses for the fall and two in the spring. What a deal! This has given me the flexibility to work and volunteer with my spare time during the school year which is harder to balance when you have a full course load to juggle.

3. You can enjoy all of your “lasts”

When you’re in your grad year, you can’t help but notice all the little things you’ve taken for granted in the previous years. A few weeks ago, Thunderfest, a UVic back-to-school staple event took place. At first, I was on the fence about going as hollering in the stands after so many years it didn’t seem so exciting, and then I realized I would probably never be going to this event again. BOOM! The nostalgia hit me. So with things like ‘last first day’, ‘last final,’ ‘last reading break,’ ‘last library group study sesh’, ‘last hangout sesh on the quad,’ and ‘last night out at Sticky’s,’ the list of never-ending lasts can be daunting and also emotional. By giving yourself more time in your final year it allows you to appreciate those final moments with your friends and peers.

4. You have time to go to social events

Now, this one might make you emotional if your friends are from all over Canada like me. This might be the last time you and all your friends are in the same city, so make the most of the time you still have together. Host movie nights, go out, play games and enjoy each other’s company until you are sick of them. You have this extra year to make some more fun memories before entering the next phase of your life.

5. Get a sneak peek into the lives of your post-graduate friends

As someone who gets anxious thinking about the future and what my plan is for my life, it’s been comforting to talk to my friends who’ve recently graduated and hear about where their paths are leading them. Everyone’s journey differs, but it’s nice to see people I know living postgraduate IRL. I know people my age who are engaged, starting their master’s degree, taking a year off, living at home, or maybe even doing a sixth year. These people help me feel sane about where I am in my process, and hey, maybe they’ve given me a few ideas too.

With all this being said, the perks are definitely shadowed by what might feel like an inevitable loss. This is perfectly normal. What’s important during this final year of studies is that you take care of yourself, finish strong in school, and continue to make memories with the people whom you care about.