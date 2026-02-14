Ten Adventurous Places to Have Sex Based On Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University life is about more than just hitting the books and acing your exams. It’s also about expanding your horizons and experiencing new things. Whether you’re an analytical engineering undergraduate or a creative theatre student, your major might just be the perfect inspiration for your next sexual adventure!

Chemistry — Kitchen Crazy

What’s cooking, good looking? Well, since you asked: tonight, chem majors are on the menu. Whether you’re leaning over the island or seated on the countertop, the kitchen is perfect for chemistry majors because it’s basically a household lab. Making food often involves many chemical reactions, and let’s just say, chemistry majors definitely know a thing or two about reactions––wink, wink. Just make sure the stove is off!

Engineering — Backseat Bonanza

Engineering majors are always one thing: busy AF! So it’s no wonder you guys probably have trouble finding time to, well, get busy. This is where the handy-dandy backseat comes in clutch. It’s worth being said that it’s a little hard to get down and dirty in a backseat if neither you nor your partner has a car, so there is that slight limitation (and no, I don’t think EVO car share counts).

English/Writing — Lawless Library

Ok, literary-esque majors, this one’s for you. The classic (pun intended) college sex experience has always been featured as getting down and dirty in between the stacks. If anyone’s going to know where the best makeout spots in the library are, it’s going to be those who’ve been forced to read their fair share of books. And writing majors, if you’re needing some smutty inspo for your next workshop, what better way to get it than through personal experience.

Architecture — Haunted House

A little fun fact for those who don’t know is that Victoria actually has a few secret abandoned spots. Now, I can’t say I’ve spent too much time exploring them, but if this list is to be believed, there’s a whole bunch of secluded, sexy spots for all y’all architects that go crazy for a building to get down and probably literally, dirty.

Marine Biology — Oceanic Experience

Nothing floats a marine biology major’s boat like the ocean. Getting it on in the waves is ideal for a marine biology student as it’s basically their second home—but we can’t promise they won’t get distracted by a cool fish. Since there’s water involved, make sure you know the risks and check out some safety tips. With safety in mind, be prepared to have a whale of a time because this experience will certainly leave you screaming, “Shell yeah!”

Nursing — Sudsy Shower

I don’t want to hear anything about “Oh, the shower? That’s so basic.” You just don’t get it. The shower, while some maneuvering certainly needs to be done, is perfect to relax and enjoy with your partner, especially if you’re an exhausted nursing student. Plus, you probably barely have the time to feed yourself, so if you can get two things done at once, then you’re in luck!

Psychology — Lounge/Armchair

Who’s up for some role-playing? I’ll be Freud! I’m just kidding, but you don’t have to be. Maybe some light therapy role-playing might be just the thing to get your psychology brain in the game. I’m sure either you or your partner has some sort of lounge chair/couch, which is all you really need to get the steamy scene set, and get all your (mommy and daddy) issues out in the open, wink wink.

Theatre Arts — Movie Theatre Mayhem

Theatre majors, I just know I’m not suggesting something y’all haven’t tried already. I truly believe that theatre majors are the freakiest on this list. You guys literally role-play for fun, and I just know you guys have brought it into the bedroom at one point or another. The back row or a tucked-away corner will be you and your partner’s perfect hideout for this rather risky adventure. As Hamlet says: To be (boned), or not to be, that is the question. Now, please go answer Hamlet’s question before Act 5.

Environmental Sciences — Courageous Camping

Camping with environmental science majors might require you to huddle for warmth. Whether you’re wrapped in a thermal sleeping bag or if up against a tree is more your style, somewhere deep in the wilderness is ideal for environmental science majors. Being immersed in nature is an environmental science student’s natural habitat, and between rounds, you’ll be free to go for a stroll and survey the local flora and fauna. Let’s just say, you’ll be peaking regardless if you go for a hike or not!

Business Majors — Club Bathroom

Who enjoys partying more than a business major? No one… the answer is no one, which is why a club bathroom is perfect and also probably routine for them. In between dancing your heart out and losing at billiards, hit up an empty—ideally clean—stall for an exciting and risque quickie. As a university student, your funds might be low, but the vibes certainly won’t be.

While we’ve had fun putting this list together, we want to emphasize that these suggestions are for your entertainment. Whatever (or wherever) you get up to in your free time is your business entirely, and we will not be held liable for your sex adventures, no matter where they might take you (I’m looking at you theater majors).