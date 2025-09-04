Start Off September Right With These Four Back-to-School Events at UVic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello UVic students, and welcome back to yet another school year! Sometimes it can be hard to go from a wild summer of fun back to classes, deadlines, and exams. However, the fall doesn’t have to be the death of excitement, and we’re here to prove it with four free back-to-school events hosted by UVic this September! Before the seriousness of the semester kicks in, enjoy yourself, make some new friends, and check out these amazing events!

Beats by the SUB + BEvERage Gardens | September 3, 4, and 5, 2025

What better way to kick off the school year than with three days’ worth of performances by local Victoria artists? Well, UVic is here to provide you with Beats by the SUB! This event is going to be held, you guessed it, outside of the Student Union Building (SUB) from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.!

Make sure you don’t forget two pieces of ID, because to add to the excitement, if you’re 19 or older, you can enjoy all these amazing performers on all three days with an alcoholic beverage in hand. There will be drinks for purchase available at the UVic BEvERage Gardens located on Felicita’s extended patio. The gardens will be open from 11:30 a.m. all the way until 11:59 p.m. Please remember, anytime you’re drinking, make sure you drink responsibly: go with friends, and pre-arrange a safe way home!

Movie in the Quad | September 4, 2025

If you’re looking for a calmer, more intimate activity to do with friends, then Movie in the Quad is the perfect way for you to settle into the semester. On Sept. 4, UVSS will be showing Mean Girls on a giant inflatable screen in the quad. The movie is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., so make sure you and your friends arrive a bit earlier to settle down with a blanket and snacks. UVSS will be giving out popcorn in return for a donation to the UVSS food bank. Chill, nostalgic, and totally fetch, make sure you check out this fun and free activity!

Thunderfest | September 5, 2025

Easily the most anticipated back-to-school event of the year is none other than Vikes Nations’ Thunderfest! A whole day of fun, Thunderfest starts off with a celebration of all things Vikes on the Quad Lawn on Friday, Sept. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Students and faculty members are welcome to stop by and visit over 90 booths offering giveaways, free samples, and information on Vikes recreational activities. Food trucks, live music, and outdoor games will also be on offer, giving the Vikes community a range of activities to indulge in.

Following the action-packed afternoon on the Quad, students and staff, along with members of the community, are invited to cheer on the Vikes’ women’s and men’s soccer teams at Centennial Stadium. The women’s team will kick off the competition at 5:00 p.m. against Peninsula College, followed by the men’s team at 7:15 p.m. against UNBC. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the stadium, and an action-packed halftime show will surely leave the Vikes community feeling energized. Whether you’re a first-year or a grad student, Thunderfest is an event you sure don’t want to miss. Free student tickets go fast, so make sure you grab yours now!

Clubs and Course Unions Days | September 10 and 11, 2025

Now we might be biased, but in our opinion, joining a club is the best part of university. It gives you an opportunity to meaningfully engage with your hobbies and interests, meet like-minded people, and maybe even have a fun thing to add to your resume.

Clubs and Course Unions Days is an annual two-day event hosted by the UVic Student Society (UVSS) twice a year, once per semester. For the 2025 Fall semester, it will be taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. inside and outside the SUB. This event gives you the chance to meet some of UVic’s amazing clubs, and even better, get some free goodies!

Now, if you thought this couldn’t get any more awesome, you’re sorely mistaken! Because Her Campus at UVic will also be tabling both days at the Clubs and Course Unions Days. So come stop by, meet our executives, feel free to ask us any questions you may have, or just pause for a quick chat; we’re so excited to meet each and every one of you!

Whether you’re a new or returning student, back-to-school events are a great way to get into school spirit and connect with the UVic community. Hopefully, this list has given you at least one activity you can’t wait to check out once you’re on campus!