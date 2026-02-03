Songs that Embody Aquarius Season — From Two Aquariuses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Aquarius season, which means the baddest babes you know are celebrating their birthdays right now. If you are an Aquarius, or maybe someone you love is, take a listen to our short and sweet list of songs that best capture the essence of Aqua season. Trust us, as fellow Aquarians, we know.

“Aquarius” — Tinashe

While the title quite literally screams “Aquarius”, Tinashe’s song also perfectly embodies iconic water-bearers. Slow, sultry, with undertones of rebellion from lyrics like “A brand new age has finally begun right now/ This life right here won’t hold me down” and “The age of Aquarius/The dawn of a new era,” Tinashe delivers with this Aquatic anthem. If you end up loving this song, you should definitely check out the rest of the album (also called Aquarius) for more amazing listens.

“Homemade Dynamite” — Lorde

Aquarians are known for their rebellious spirit, which pairs perfectly with their desire to make the world a better place, and no song fits that vibe better than Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite”. The lyrics read a lot like should-be Aquarius mottos, with lines like “I think you might be the same as me / Behave abnormally” and “Our rules, our dreams, we’re blind / Blowing sh*t up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite”. Ditch the rules, and when you do, make sure this song is your soundtrack!

“Anaheim” — NIKI

While this may be a melancholic listen, NIKI’s “Anaheim” is a wholehearted anthem for an avoidant girl. Aquarians are known to be a bit more aloof and laissez-faire when it comes to relationships, preferring to enjoy what life throws their way rather than worry about being tied down. “Anaheim” plays with this idea and discusses the struggle of finding someone you want to change your runaway habits and not knowing how. If you want an upbeat vibe this Aqua season, then maybe save this one for when you want to wallow in sadness for a bit. However, if you’re like me and love a good heart-wrenching tune, no matter the mood, then make sure to add this song to your playlist ASAP.

“Human Behaviour” — Björk

To us, Björk is an honorary Aquarius, and her song “Human Behaviour” perfectly supports this belief. Aquarians are often described as unconventional, intellectual visionaries who are unafraid to question the world around them. In this quirky track, Björk speaks about the mysteries of human behaviour and how they both confuse and fascinate her. With this mix of curiosity and intrigue, Björk’s “Human Behaviour” might be your new Aquarius theme song

“Wild at Heart” — Lana Del Rey

Aquarians are without a doubt “wild at heart”, and this song certainly captures that carefree feeling that Aquarians are known for. The song’s chorus, “If you love me, you’ll love me/ ‘Cause I’m wild, wild at heart,” highlights the spirited personality that Aquarians are known for. Aquas will strive to be their whole, authentic self, and if you don’t dig that, then you’re free to leave. While Lana has frequently highlighted her Cancer zodiac status, she certainly embodies Aqua energy in her songs.

Be like an Aquarius: eccentric, intellectual, independent and innovative—and let these five songs be the playlist. From Björk’s quirky, upbeat “Human Behaviour” to Lana Del Rey’s soothing and melancholic vocals on “Wild at Heart,” get ready to dance to your own beat and sing at the top of your lungs, just like an Aquarius would.