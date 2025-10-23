Seven Artists and Bands to Play on Repeat this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather’s cooling down and the semester is officially in full swing, it’s that time of year when headphones basically become a staple part of our outfits. Whether you’re walking to class with a hot (or iced if you’re brave) coffee in hand or just bundled up in your room, you need the perfect song to set the fall vibes. From indie and R&B to alternative and folk, regardless of your go-to genre, you’re bound to stumble across your new favourite autumn artist.

It was a Fiona Apple summer, and it’s shaping up to be a Fiona Apple fall too! Her music leans more into angry than sad, so it’s perfect for staving off the first bouts of seasonal depression that we’re all feeling. My recent obsession was spurred by her latest release, “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home),” which was the first song she’s put out since the 2020 album, Fetch The Bolt Cutters. While this song is quite good and is featured on a few of my playlists, it isn’t one of my autumn anthems. The tracks I would recommend for this fall include “Carrion,” “On The Bound,” “Every Single Night,” and “I Want You To Love Me.”

SZA delivers the soul-crushing lyrics that we crave in the fall, but the more upbeat production might spare us the immediate descent into catatonic depression that some of the other artists on this list tend to trigger. With her most recent release being the deluxe version of her album SOS in 2024, let’s all send out a prayer that she’ll bless us with some new tracks soon! The songs I’d recommend immediately adding to your fall playlist include “Sweet November,” “Childs Play (feat. Chance the Rapper),” “20 Something,” and “Ghost in the Machine (feat. Phoebe Bridgers).”

A classic Canadian folk artist to listen to in the fall would be Joni Mitchell. Along with Mitchell’s raw vocals and acoustic sound, her lyrics are wistful and can match the vibe of the yellow and red leaves, making the shorter and darker days a bit more comforting! Mitchell mirrors nature and the changing seasons around her, while capturing rugged Canadian landscapes. Listening to Mitchell in the fall is bittersweet, even though her lyrics can be a great source of comfort; they slice you in half, bringing a sort of nostalgic melancholy to fall. Tracks I suggest you tune into are: “Blue,” “My Old Man,” “A Case of You,” “Down to You,” “Help Me, ” and “Both Sides Now.” Though beware, playing “Both Sides Now” may make you experience your first existential crisis. It’s that wickedly beautiful.

While Hozier is good during all seasons, there is just something different about listening to him during the fall. His music itself is phenomenal, pulling from folk, soul, and R&B, but what really distinguishes him from other artists is his lyrics. His inclusion of imagery of nature, religious figures, and folklore is breathtaking. He tells deeply layered stories through his music about yearning, death, betrayal, and love. The best songs I would recommend listening to during the fall from his first album, Wasteland Baby!, would be “Would That I” and “Almost (Sweet Music).” From his second album, Hozier are “Like Real People Do,” “Work Song,” and “Jackie and Wilson.” From his most recent album, Unreal Unearthed: “I, Carrion” and “Unknown/Nth” would be the best for this time of year.

Indie-folk is a key sign of a good fall playlist, and so should be Big Thief. The indie-folk band, while having some pretty heavy lyrics, has some decently upbeat songs! Big Thief has been around the block and has an extensive discography, making it difficult to find good standouts. Luckily, I have got some killer fall recommendations. From their album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, “Promise is a Pendulum” and “Simulation Swarm” are the standouts for fall. From Capacity “Shark Smile” (a classic) and from Double Infinity, their most recent album, “Incomprehensible” and “How could I have Known” are the standouts.

From the ghost album cover to the skeleton album cover, concert, and outfit, Phoebe Bridgers is a tried and true staple of the fall season. Like most fall music, her lyrics are sombre, melancholic, and overall tragic, but oh so good. Her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, put her on the map of indie-rock music, and she remains a staple to this day. Her second album, Punisher, follows the footsteps of Stranger as they are both indie-rock and folk, but Punisher has an emo-indie edge to it that Stranger does not. Tracks from both albums that I would recommend you add to your playlist would be “Smoke Signals,” “Scott Street,” “Kyoto,” “Chinese Satellite,” “Moon Song,” and “Saviour Complex“. As a small bonus, Phoebe Bridgers has done a few covers that fall (haha) perfectly into the fall playlist category. She covered “The Gold” by Manchester Orchestra (another great fall band) and “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls.

If you find yourself enjoying the Cocteau Twins, chances are you’ll find the same enjoyment when listening to Mother Soki. Newer to the scene and on my fall playlist, Mother Soki will make you feel mysterious listening to them wherever you may be, especially on a foggy fall morning, walking to class. After listening to them for a bit, I feel it’s fair to say they’re the children of the Cocteau Twins, but still have their own sound. Their newest album and popular single, “Rivet Gun,” has both chilling guitar riffs, vocals, and lulling synths that give them their distinct 90s style. If you find yourself humming “Rivet Gun,” you may want to check out: “Cicadas,” “Silver,” and “Sulk.”

Whether you’re carving pumpkins with friends, baking, taking an autumn stroll, studying, or relaxing in your own way, hopefully, you found a new song or album from our list of top seven artists to enjoy this fall!