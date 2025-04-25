Restaurants In Victoria You Need To Try At Least Once 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed foodie, I pride myself in knowing the spots in town that are worth visiting, and after living in Victoria for four years, I’ve had the chance to get around and try some really good eats. When a friend comes to visit me, I feel immense joy knowing I can share some spots on this list with them. Most of them are fairly priced, which is important to me as a student, so I can afford to go to these joints every now and then, eat some delicious food, and not totally break my budget.

Below are some of my favourite places in Victoria:

Cuisine type: Mexican

Located, ironically, in Chinatown, MAiiZ is my favourite Mexican joint in town. I recommend trying their tacos (it’s a classic for a reason), and prices for them are between $8.00 and $22.00. While their menu and seating are limited, eating outside at their brightly coloured outdoor seating area on a sunny day and watching the tourists scurry past is something every local should do at least once. According to their website, Nixtamalization “is the process of transforming dried corn kernels, using calcium, into a dough which is then used in a wide variety of Mexican dishes.”

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Cuisine type: Thai

Now, Dumpling Drop has a special place in my heart because it was the first adventurous spot I visited in town after moving here for university. This small but mighty spot has delicious fried dumplings that you can eat in the restaurant or buy frozen by the bag! Another fun bit about Dumpling Drop is its custom merch! From t-shirts, tote bags, stickers and more, there’s a little bit of fun to mark your experience—I personally proudly rock a red sticker on my laptop.

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Cuisine type: Western American

I’m honestly mad I didn’t try this spot sooner. Located on Cook Street, Jones BBQ is an intoxicating Texas smokehouse established by Chris Jones. They have two locations, with the other being in Langford. If you’re a committed meat-lover who also loves munching on a mouthful of flavour, then this spot is for you. Plus, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven nights a week, all sandwiches are half-price with the purchase of a boozy beverage! So hunker on down and try it out! What’s not to try here? Their menu offers some really great cooked meats like brisket and pork ribs.

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Cuisine Type: Fusion/Vegetarian

This buffet-style restaurant is like no other. Located in a charming brick building in the lower section of Market Square in Victoria, Green Cuisine can be somewhat hidden if you aren’t looking for it. So, how do you eat here if it’s buffet-style? When you walk in, you grab a tray, then a plate or bowl and walk along the perimeter of the restaurant to scoop out whatever looks tasty to you. At the end of the L-shaped runway, you meet the cashier who weighs your meal. Your price is determined by how much your plate weighs! And if you eat anything you particularly enjoy, they also share some recipes online! Their menu is constantly changing, but you can expect lots of root vegetables like squashes or potatoes, bold flavours like ginger or turmeric, filling foods like whole grains or tofu, and so much more! They also offer vegan gelato (for any of us lactose/dairy-free girlies out there) in their Cafe section, with plant-based milk options like coconut milk, almond milk, and oat milk.

Cuisine type: Greek

One of the many things I love about Ithaka is the character. A giant blue and white windmill sits atop the restaurant out front, and inside, the space is meticulously designed to feel like you’re on a beautiful Greek Island with its themed decor. It’s almost camp but not quite! A starter Greek Salad is $8.00, and their pita wraps are $22.00, which comes with a Greek salad or Homemade French fries (or both). Their entree options are a bit more expensive, but if you’re willing to splurge, you get a lot of food for your dollar (so you will probably have leftovers)! For example, their Chicken Souvlaki, which comes with rice pilaf, lemon roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables & tzatziki is $29.00.

Cuisine type: Japanese

Nothing says I trust this restaurant like ordering raw seafood from them. Located on the main strip in Chinatown, this location is easy to get to and is a perfect break from exploring the streets of Downtown Victoria. The service here is always great because the staff are always super friendly and can help you pick out your toppings if you’re unsure of what to choose. Ohana’s poke bowls are the only thing I order from this place—I don’t get them anywhere else in town. Their “Build Your Own Poke Bowl” is $17.95 and is super customizable. That includes a base, up to three protein options (I like their spicy tuna), five toppings, and whatever sauces you like!

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Cuisine type: Indian

This is a newish spot in town. Housed in what used to be one of my favourite brunch spots, Biryani has now turned into a curry-featuring favourite of mine! If you want to check them out, this place is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day! The staff is also very helpful, so if you aren’t sure what to order, they don’t mind giving a few suggestions of their favourites. There are so many things on the menu that honestly I find it hard to decide when I go here, so normally I go with a few friends so we can share a few plates. At Biryani, they serve traditional Indian and Pakistani food, and their prices vary for entrees from around $13.99 to $19.99. With their portions, there’s no way you’ll be going home hungry. One of the things I find fun about this place is its vague meal descriptions, like “succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, skewered, and grilled to perfection.” So, you don’t know really what flavours you’ll be getting, but you know it’ll be tasty!

Cuisine type: American

Another guilty pleasure of mine, Big Wheel Burger serves fast food with a twist. Their mission is to serve high-quality meals with that grab-and-go mentality. A big part of their mission is to focus on sustainable practices, such as focusing on having 100% compostable packaging, using their paper scraps to feed their soil, and contributing to community gardens and emissions management. A burger here is $11.00, and I recommend getting one of their sides (if they have anything tater-tots related it’s a must-try). Each month, they have a new feature burger, side item and milkshake! I also personally find their milkshakes to be of high quality, with strong flavour profiles and a thick texture, plus they’re only $7.50.

Note: The featured burger (if ordered) has proceeds that go to a designated charity or foundation of their choice (this will be stated alongside the feature). So, check out their website to see if it tickles your fancy, and mosey on over! With four locations throughout Greater Victoria, there is a chance you’re near one of these establishments already—so what are you waiting for? Go!

Cuisine type: Italian

As an Italian, I had to end us strong—with my favourite pizza joint in town: Prima Strada. This is by no means a secret spot, with two locations in Victoria, but it is so worth going to. As someone whose family is from Naples (Italy), knowing these owners got their inspiration from there truly matches up with the authentic taste and texture from my hometown. Basil pesto and chili oil dipping sauces come with their pizzas—they are both really a great bonus to heighten your order—though the basil pesto is a clear winner for me. My favourite wood-fired pizza from their menu is the “Rucola e crudo,” featuring toppings like arugula and prosciutto. They also offer house-made gelato that I’ve yet to try but looks extremely tasty.

Phew, you made it! Did you work up an appetite while reading? If you have, be sure to check out something on this list, and I hope none of them disappoints you! Victoria’s vibrant food scene is worth checking out!