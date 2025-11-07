Remembrance Day Ceremonies to Attend in Victoria, B.C.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are several ceremonies happening around Greater Victoria where you can take a moment to honour those who have served Canada. Whether you’re attending the B.C.’s official Remembrance Day Ceremony or a quieter, local gathering, here’s what you need to know to plan your morning.

On Monday, November 11, the City of Victoria will be hosting the province’s official Remembrance Day Ceremony. The event was organized by the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund and will be held outside B.C. Legislature on Belleville St. at the provincial cenotaph. The event will be held from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and feature speeches, wreath laying, and a moment of silence.

Be sure to plan your transit in advance, because this event will be busy. If you will be commuting by car, there are a few things to know: all on-street and City parkade parking will be free, but there will also be road closures in the morning, including Government St., Belleville St., Wharf St., and Humboldt St.

For more information, including where to find poppies for sale by donation or government services affected by the statutory holiday, visit the City of Victoria’s website: Remembrance Day Ceremony, Holiday Hours and Parking

If trekking all the way downtown feels a bit too daunting, don’t worry, there are a few great alternatives. One option is the Saanich Remembrance Day ceremony at the Municipal Hall Cenotaph on Vernon Ave, running from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Whether you’re on two wheels or four, getting there is easy: the Saanich Municipal Hall offers three bike parking areas and one vehicle lot. For details on accessibility or questions about wreath laying, check out the City of Saanich’s Remembrance Day Ceremony page.

Oak Bay Remembrance Day Ceremony

Another great local option is the Oak Bay Remembrance Day Ceremony, which is held annually at the Oak Bay Cenotaph in Uplands Park. If you haven’t been before, the Oak Bay Cenotaph is really worth checking out, featuring names of local World War II veterans who passed in battle and a statue of a 9-foot-tall woman “gazing down at the names of the fallen.”

If this year’s ceremony is the same as last year’s, it will start a little later, beginning at 10:55 a.m. I would suggest spending some time in the morning walking around Uplands Park and Willow’s Beach, appreciating the peaceful scenery. If you have accessibility concerns, I recommend considering another ceremony, as much of the park’s terrain is rocky and uneven.

No matter where you find yourself on November 11, take a moment at 11 a.m. to pause and honour all those who have served. Whether you’re standing amongst the crowd at the provincial cenotaph or attending a smaller gathering, Remembrance Day is a time to slow down, show your respect, and be an active part of your community.