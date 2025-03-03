Peach Pit Live in Victoria: Why Their Ongoing “Magpie Tour” is Unmissable

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

“Oh peach pit, where’d the hours go?” Vancouver band Peach Pit has released their fourth studio album, Magpie. With an amazing album, of course, an amazing tour comes along with it. So, get ready to take a “Little Dive” into their newest album and ongoing world tour, The Magpie Tour!

The Magpie Album

Peach Pit released their fourth album, Magpie, on Oct. 25, 2024, and it’s definitely a banger. This indie rock album carries lots of the band’s old style, like an amalgamation of their previous albums, but at the same time, it offers a new vibe to the Peach Pit discography. Like lots of their music, the songs are full of energetic vocals and iconic guitar riffs. However, Magpie seems to experiment a little bit more with new themes, with lots of the songs touching on a feeling of nostalgia or growth.

Overall, this funky album is great for an indiehead looking for some new music. If you don’t have the time to give the full album, we particularly recommend listening to “Outta Here,” “Every Little Thing,” or the album’s single and track title “Magpie.”

For a deeper dive into this album, check out the article Peach Pit’s “Magpie” Album Review by fellow Her Campus at UVic writer, Graham Rogers!

What to Know About The Magpie Tour

The Magpie Tour kicked off with its first two stops in Victoria and it was nothing short of brilliant. The band continued on with some of its Canadian dates in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and London, before finishing off in Montreal on Feb. 15, now heading overseas to begin their international shows! The band is set to have their last show in Toronto in June, so make sure to get your tickets before the tour’s over!

Tickets range from as low as $50 to around $250 for VIP tickets, which includes free merch, front-row seats, and access to soundcheck. VIP holders also get to meet the band and request off-setlist songs! Regardless of your ticket choice, Peach Pit delivers a performance worth experiencing.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

The Opener: Babe Corner

The show opened with a set from alt-rock band Babe Corner, a band that also emerged from Vancouver. Babe Corner’s recent releases include their debut album Crybaby and two new songs released at the beginning of February, “I’m Like U” and “Feels Like.” They excited the crowd with their dreamy vocals and synths. Particular stand-out songs from their set included “Cigarette” and “Bianca.” They were an excellent way to start off the night!

Fun fact: Babe Corner’s lead singer, Lindsay Sjoberg, is married to Peach Pit’s lead guitarist, Chris Vanderkooy!

Feb. 4, 2025 — The Concert

We arrived at the beautiful Royal Victoria Theatre as the crowd expectantly chatted with one another. After waiting in the long concert merchandise line, we were rewarded with the cutest sweaters and t-shirts to commemorate the night. A short time later we found our way to our seats; the lights began to fade and the audience roared in anticipation.

Following Babe Corner’s stellar performance, Peach Pit took the stage. The back of the stage was adorned with a wall of circular lighting fixtures, with warm-coloured bulbs that flashed in the center––likely meant to look like the pits of peaches. The front of the stage featured multiple platforms that stood at varying heights that highlighted different band members throughout the performance.

We can’t praise the concert enough. With an impressive combination of beautiful music and a charming stage presence, the crowd was completely enamoured. Their frontman and lead singer, Neil Smith, was so entertaining; letting the crowd in on inside jokes about their songs and touching stories about the band’s early days together. There was even a point in the performance where he came out on the stage alone and shared the sweet and funny story of how Peach Pit came to be. Ending the intimate moment with a touching acoustic performance of the first song he wrote for the band titled, you guessed it, “Peach Pit.”

Beyond the crowd work, the music also spoke for itself. They played a great combination of their new music as well as some of their older discography. We were so excited to hear songs from their first album, Being So Normal, such as “Alrighty Aphrodite” and “Private Presley.” Their lead guitarist, Chris Vanderkooy, is really in a league of his own. He plays the guitar with such an easy expertise, creating such unique sounds all while making it look simple. During the song “Tommy’s Party,” the front curtain dropped leaving all the band members in silhouette, and the guitar solo left the crowd amazed.

Speaking of the crowd, even for a Tuesday night, everyone was so high-energy. While a few people recorded, including ourselves, most of the crowd just seemed to be taking in the moment. This concert was definitely a crowd-pleaser, and we couldn’t recommend getting a ticket enough!

From the opener to the final guitar riff, Peach Pit proves to be one of our absolute favourites. Their animated personalities and spine-chilling performances made Magpie a show we’ll surely remember for years to come. The band’s spirited energy and intense love for music was felt throughout the entire crowd, reverberating through the stage in waves of sound. Their captivating visuals and merch perfectly fit with the band’s energy, proving the level of detail this tour takes to ensure the experience of a lifetime. Overall, if you’re an indie-pop lover craving good music, Peach Pit is the way to go.