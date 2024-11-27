Peach Pit’s “Magpie” Album Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vancouver band, Peach Pit, has released a new album, Magpie, on Oct. 25. Peach Pit’s been one of Canada’s most promising indie bands on the scene since their formation in 2016. They have spent the past eight years releasing music as a group, with three albums under their belt prior to the release of Mapie.

If you’ve heard any of their songs, it’s likely you heard either “Shampoo Bottles” or “Alrighty Aphrodite”; both of which are great examples of the band’s sound that they’ve been steadily evolving throughout their career. Previously known for an indie/pop vibe and catchy hooks, the band’s now added a folksy twinge to their sound. Following their last release in 2022, Peach Pit started releasing singles for Magpie in August 2024. Now, the full album is here.

Highlights

“Yasmina” is what I’ve come to expect from Peach Pit, in a good way. The song is super catchy, with great vocals from lead singer, Neil Smith, with relatable lyrics that are a staple of some of their most popular tracks. The guitar on this song is when we start to see the range lead guitarist, Christopher Vanderkooy, has developed in his time with the band.

“Little Dive” is another track where the guitar is front and centre, but I’ve actually found the drums are my favourite aspect. Drummer Mikey Pascuzzi found a way on this track, and album as a whole, to still contribute memorable fills when the guitar often takes centre stage.

“Outta Here” was a standout on my first listen. It was one of the few times I replayed a song immediately before continuing with my listen to the album. My opinion is also shared by the band’s bassist, Peter Wilton, who shouted out the song as his favourite from the album in a Reddit AMA the band participated in. And while it’s the longest song on Magpie, it absolutely doesn’t overstay its welcome.

“St. Mark’s Funny Feeling” is tied for my favourite guitar performance on the album alongside “Outta Here.” The vocals are buried in the background of the mix, which really lets the guitar shine. Outside of the next track, this song is a great glimpse into what to expect from the rest of the album if you’re looking for a quick listen.

As the title track and lead single, “Magpie” is what a lot of people are going to think of when they hear the album name. That expectation carries some weight with it. It’s a good thing this is one of the best on the record; it displays the musical chemistry the band members have with each other perfectly, which is in no doubt helped by their long-lasting friendship outside of Peach Pit.

My Overall Thoughts

While I may wish there were more songs with catchy choruses that Peach Pit is known for, it’s hard to wish for these songs to be any different. Vanderkooy once again proves he is one of the best up-and-coming guitarists right now, with many riffs from this album sticking with me when I expected the lyrics to.

Even if a couple of songs came and went for me it’s exciting to hear the band confidently relying on their instrumentation. The other most exciting aspect of this album for me is how it will sound live; which is a good thing to be excited about, as the band has released their upcoming tour dates. The band will be travelling across Canada—to as far as New Zealand—with two of their stops being in Victoria in February 2025. I’m stoked to see this album played live, which I have no doubt will make me like this album even more than I already do.