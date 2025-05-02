The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not sure what classes to take for the upcoming school year at the University of Victoria (UVic)? Don’t worry, as UVic veterans, we Fine Arts girlies have got you covered with some electives that are worth your time and money. Below are our favourite UVic electives that you can count on for an enjoyable term, and maybe even an A-plus!

Mitch Parry’s iconic class “Introduction to Film Analysis” is one of the best courses you can take at UVic. If you’re a massive fan of movies and have an interest in how they’re made, AHVS295A is the perfect elective to add to your roster. It’s a film class that requires a weekly tutorial and a three-hour lecture, where you spend half the time discussing key terms and concepts, and the other half watching a movie in a big lecture hall! With only a handful of assignments and an easy in-class exam, this class is designed to teach the basics of film, including camera angles, shot scales, aspect ratios, and the roles of production, while also entertaining you along the way. Professor Mitch Parry is a true gem in the Faculty of Fine Arts, as his jokes will have you laughing again and again. He teaches a variety of classes at UVic, but his enthusiasm for AHVS295A is unmatched, so make sure to snag a seat while you can!

To gain a comprehensive understanding of Mitch Parry’s knowledge––and get to see the full extent of his humour––I recommend also taking AHVS295B: Introduction to Film Studies. It explores a variety of films in a similar format. If you have a specific interest in the theories surrounding movies, the art of directing, or Canada’s involvement in the film industry, then this course is perfect for you.

Hoping for a fun and engaging elective without prerequisites? Look no further than THEA102! This course is designed for beginners: It’s closed to theatre majors and covers all the basics. You’ll study improvisation, line delivery, and even write a mini-play (playlet)! It’s a great class if you want a change of pace—the course load is very light, and it’s mainly hands-on acting. THEA102 is an awesome place to meet people as it’s a super social environment. This course counts as a co-requisite for a Bachelor of Fine Arts, so I highly recommend it to writing majors.

If you’ve never taken an art history class before, AHVS241 is a fantastic place to start! The course is extremely comprehensive, covering many periods and styles. The lectures were engaging and packed full of quirky anecdotes and artworks. The workload is manageable and equitable, made up of several short tasks and a couple of longer written assignments. Not only does the course cover a range of periods, but it also examines the personas of many notable artists, such as Andy Warhol. If you’re interested in popular culture and art history, you’re sure to love AHVS241.

HSTR122 is like falling down a YouTube rabbit hole, but better because you earn credits for it! From the John F. Kennedy assassination, Jack the Ripper, and the Salem Witch Trials to aliens, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness Monsters, this course dives into captivating conspiracy theories and why people fall for them. As someone who had never taken a history course before, I found HSTR122 to be very engaging and not too difficult to succeed in. Attending lectures and paying attention is necessary to pass, but with material this interesting, that won’t be a chore.

This course was co-created by UVic professors Simon Devereaux and Andrea McKenzie, who alternate teaching it. I had Devereaux and his passion for the material really sold me, but don’t worry if McKenzie is teaching—I’ve had friends say that she is just as great. When I took this class, your grade was based on four short in-class quizzes, two written analyses of assigned readings, and a final paper—good news, no exam! If you’re even a little curious about history’s greatest mysteries, I can’t recommend HSTR 122 enough!

With special topics in Pixar, Marvel, and DC, this class is an excellent first-year elective course that anyone can take. This course is offered by the Department of Writing, but fear not, even if you aren’t a writing student, you can still take this class and succeed with flying colours. This course has changed a lot over the years, so I’m not sure what exactly is on the syllabus in upcoming years, but when I took this course, it was made up of quizzes and a final project. Also, attendance is not mandatory for this course, and there are typically no final exams. Usually, our classes were once a week, with the first half of the class being a lecture and the second half being a screening of the movie we were learning about that week. You could also opt to watch the film at your own time.

The professor, Mark Leiren-Young, is also an engaging lecturer. He has an extensive CV, having worked on some really cool Canadian projects over the years. If you talk to him and ask, he will definitely tell you about it! Plus, he has experience working in the movie industry, so he’s known for spilling some insider tea during lectures. An awesome perk is that this class is repeatable since the content is different for each topic!

And there you have it! Hopefully, this list gave you inspiration for your next course schedule. Which of our recommendations will you register for next semester?