No Party? No Problem! Tips for Enjoying New Year’s Eve Solo

Are you flying solo this year’s New Year’s Eve? Good news: you’re not alone! Well, maybe you’re alone physically, but so are plenty of others who are spending their midnights without a whole event. Dec. 31 is infamous for its lavish partying, but being by yourself doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in your own way. As someone who comes from a small town with very little to do, here are a few ways to bring the New Year’s Eve festivities to your living room, no crowd required.

Live TV

The first thing that I would do if I were still in the mood for some celebration is turn on one of the many live broadcasts that hold specials for New Year’s Eve! Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a classic, and this year I’ll definitely be turning it on—Reneé Rapp and a lineup of other incredible performers are set to take the stage. Starting at 9 pm PST, you’ll be able to watch all of the performances until the ball drops at midnight! Personally, I’m grateful when watching this knowing that I’m not out in the freezing cold or stuck in the traffic of people trying to get home.

If that’s not your jam, maybe you’d rather go for some visuals. BBC broadcasts its fireworks display in London over the River Thames, and it’s a spectacular show—even if from across the country and reduced to a screen! Fireworks from the comfort of your own home? Yes, please!

Cook a full meal

There’s no better time than a solo late night to cook up one of your favourite foods. You’ll need something to eat throughout the night anyway, so why not dish up that feast that you’ve been craving?

Some options could include putting together either a sweet or savoury charcuterie board, assembling a meal with courses from different cuisines, or setting up a whole bar for ice cream sundaes, hot chocolate, or another favourite sweet! You could pair your meal with your favourite drink, or bake a dessert. You could even take this opportunity to celebrate and even bake a whole cake!

Start a journal

If you haven’t started a journal, I would highly recommend giving it a go. New Year’s Eve is an excellent time for some introspection. You don’t even need a proper notebook—your notes app or a Word document works just as well! Either write whatever is on your mind or reflect on the past year and your intentions for the next one. If you feel a bit lost on what to write, don’t worry, I’ve been there too. Journaling prompts are helpful in getting you started; here are some intended specifically for the new year.

Make a vision board

A classic! There are many ways to make a vision board: collage on a poster board, pin pictures to a cork board, fill up a few sketchbook pages, or go digital! I gravitate towards curating Pinterest boards most years. I like to include a variety of things such as recipes that I’d like to make, affirmations, places I’d like to visit, and things that I’d like to do. Not only does it inspire me throughout the year, but I can also change it if I ever feel like my life is taking different paths.

New Year’s resolutions (but make them fun)

Does anyone else have the problem where they write down New Year’s Resolutions in their notes app or in a journal somewhere and then just… never see them again?

One fun way to put your New Year’s Resolutions in a more noticeable and perhaps motivational place is to add them straight into a calendar! Whether in your physical or digital calendar, proactively schedule that 10k you’d like to run, or mark in that road trip you’ve been planning for ages. Write in new classes that you’d like to try or plan something totally crazy like having that book published by the end of June. And know that even if the goals don’t work out when you want them to, you can always reschedule!

Scrapbook the last year

Are all of your photos sitting unseen in your camera roll or lost deep on an Instagram page? Maybe it’s time to revisit these blasts from the past! Scrapbooking is a dying hobby, but it’s such a great way to use the photos we’re always taking and make these special memories last forever. They’re great books to have in the future, too. Revisiting scrapbooks with friends and family is the perfect walk down memory lane!

This one might take a bit of before-hand prep and supply hunting, so here’s a quick list of the basic materials you might want to grab: scrapbook, scrapbook paper, tape or glue, and your photos. Spice it up with stickers and some fun captions, or get creative and collage your pics! Alternatively, you could just print out photos and throw them in a photo album, but scrapbooking is a lost art that I would love to see re-emerge in 2025!

Spending this night on your own can be challenging, but it can also be a wonderful time to check in with yourself and enjoy some self-pampering. I wish you a great night, and from one solo celebrater to another, Happy New Year’s!