Niche Hobbies to Pick Up in 2026

There comes a time in every college student’s life when Instagram posts stop featuring family vacations to Mexico, complete with matching T-shirts and bucket hats, and instead pivot to sourdough creations and tireless marathon training. If you’ve been a victim of the Strava epidemic, you may be entitled to compensation. Lying in bed, with half-eaten chip bags strewn across the carpet and Netflix droning on in the background, you might have the sudden urge to request a sample of a 179-year-old sourdough starter from Carl Griffith in Colorado. Before you waste $1.70 in postage and risk starting a new plague from your kitchen, consider picking up a different pastime (one that doesn’t require baking flour or a water bladder). I’ve compiled a list of the best niche hobbies that are totally Instagrammable and provide a much-needed distraction from the stress of midterm season.

Birdwatching

Starting at the most affordable suggestion, birdwatching is a great way to engage your senses while getting some fresh air. All you need is your iPhone camera and a little bit of patience. Birding books are pretty cheap to come by, but if you’re strapped for cash, consider downloading the iNaturalist app. Upload photos or audio recordings of birds in the wild, and knowledgeable experts will help identify their species. By posting the location of your sightings, you’re also helping fellow nature enthusiasts scope out the best birdwatching spots. Tourism Victoria has also put together a list of the best birding locations in Greater Victoria, and the different species you can see depending on the season.

Rock Painting

I recently saw an advertisement for a rock painting kit, and naturally, I had to wonder, who in their right mind would pay for rocks when they’re readily available in nature for free? Vancouver Island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Canada, and you’re permitted to take rocks home as long as they aren’t found on Indigenous land or ecological reserves. Grab some acrylic paint from the dollar store and start painting! Groups like VI Rock Squad/ #VIRS on Facebook showcase unique painted rocks found along trails in Victoria, and you can join in the community fun by leaving your own decorated rocks for others to discover.

Self-Improvement Video Essays

The most pretentious person you know is watching TEDx Talks instead of doomscrolling. If you can’t beat them, join them. Level up in a particular skill set or learn some interesting psychological facts to impress your roommates by watching video essays. Wondering where to start? The Wizard Liz is a self-help influencer who creates content in the sphere of women’s empowerment, mental health, and emotional wellness. She’s one of my favourite YouTubers to watch when I’m in a slump. TEDx Talks also put together a great playlist of the best speeches from 2025, and they’re all under 20 minutes each.

Journaling

I somehow made it to the journaling side of Instagram reels, and honestly, I don’t want to leave. The cool girls are building journaling ecosystems, complete with notebooks filled with daily musings, planners to keep scheduling down to a science, and junk journals stuffed with paper scraps and receipts. Decorate your journal(s) with stickers, washi tape, or any other materials that catch your eye! Pinterest has lots of great monthly prompts to inspire your creative side and allow you to reflect on your goals, dreams, and achievements.

Diamond Painting

Diamond art involves placing various coloured gems on an adhesive canvas to reveal a stunning picture at the end. Basically, it’s the adult version of paint-by-numbers. The process is quite tedious, but the end result is stunning enough to frame and display. Thrift/Craft Alternative Art Supply in downtown Victoria has a sizable selection of diamond paintings, all priced very reasonably.

Bedazzling

Embellish your clothes, skincare products, accessories, and more with colourful, shiny gems. This hobby might be the most time-consuming, but it’s totally worth it! Recently, I decked out my phone case and earbuds in silver rhinestones, and I’m loving the results. Amazon lists plenty of bedazzling kits to get started, but I recommend choosing a set that includes multipurpose craft glue, like B-7000 adhesive, and curved tweezers to easily pick up gems. Check Pinterest for more ideas and inspiration, as well as free rhinestone templates.

If you’re searching for a new hobby that doesn’t call for intense cardio or a convection oven, look no further! Keep in mind that everyone has different skills and interests—your passion projects don’t have to look the same as your friends’. Hobbies are about creativity and personal expression, not competition. By exploring new activities, you might just discover something new about yourself along the way.