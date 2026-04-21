My Top Matcha Spots in Greater Victoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While many people consider matcha to be just another trend, it’s never been one for me (an addiction is more accurate). Matcha has been my drink of choice for a while now, as I find that coffee doesn’t really agree with me. For those who don’t know what matcha is, it’s a ground version of caffeinated Japanese green tea. It’s bright green and is whisked in hot water to make a frothy drink. This is the traditional way of consuming the tea, but the more modern recipes usually make it into a latte by adding milk (hot or cold). I typically prefer to get an iced matcha latte, as I enjoy the taste more than a warm beverage. I also tend to get a medium amount of sweetener added so that it doesn’t completely overpower the matcha flavour, but rather accompanies it.

If you’re a fellow matcha addict, or maybe you’ve always wanted to give it a try and didn’t know where to go, the short list of my top spots in Greater Victoria is sure to give you a good start. All my recommendations use real matcha, too, so you can choose whether or not you want sugar added, unlike in some more commercial places.

Original photo by Cella Pop

A bit on the outskirts of Victoria, The Marigold Cafe is located along the Lochside Trail near Mt. Newton Crossroad, making it the perfect stop if you’re on a bike ride or making your way to the ferry terminal. Easily my favourite spot on this list, their Iced White Chocolate Matcha Latte is my favourite pick-me-up treat. This drink is definitely a bit on the sugary side, but if you have a sweet tooth like me, this bevvy is perfect for you. The quality of matcha they use is also very good; smooth and creamy, and it’s always mixed thoroughly. I also tend to ask for light ice so I get a bit more yummy drink. The 16oz size is $7.25, and the 20oz size is $7.95, but I think there is a slight charge for milk substitutions. They also have a regular iced matcha latte with no white chocolate sweetener that is also very good, but personally, I like the extra layer of flavour for my order.

Original photo by Cella Pop

Another solid spot for matcha is Johnson Street’s Hey Happy coffee shop. They have a small collection of different specialty matcha drinks, but I usually tend to stick to the regular iced matcha latte. Not as sweet as Marigold’s, Hey Happy’s matcha is the perfect intro into the world of matcha, and the atmosphere for enjoying your beverage is unbeatable. Hey Happy’s dining area is perfect for studying, with bright natural light, multi-level seating, and plenty of outlets; if you manage to snag a seat here, a delicious matcha is the perfect pairing. I unfortunately cannot remember the price for their yummy matchas, but I do remember it being very similar to Marigolds’!

Original photo by Cella Pop

A bit tucked away, WAIRUA cafe is a newer addition to this list and is located in North Park in Victoria. Although it might seem a bit out of the way for an easy downtown stroll, if you find yourself in the area, or even over at Mt. Royal Bagels, stop in at WAIRUA for another amazing drink selection. For matcha, they can do a hot or iced latte in one size for $6.25. They make it without a sweetener, so you have to ask for it to be added if you’d like some. This shop handmakes its own sweetener from vanilla extract, and you can definitely taste the quality.

Original photo by Cella Pop

Lastly, located on Fort Street is Routine Coffee shop. Admittedly, this isn’t my absolute go-to place from this list, as I find they make their matcha drinks a bit on the milder side. However, if you’re new to drinking matcha, then this would be a great place to try out the unique beverage for the first time. Routine Coffee makes one size of matcha for $7.00, which is admittedly a bit on the steeper side for a smaller-sized drink. However, they do use their own agave sweetener, which is an indication of the quality. Routine is a great spot to swoop in and grab a drink, but not the best for sitting around, as they do have limited space.

Hopefully, my list of matcha hot-spots gives you some great new cafes to stop in at over the summer holidays!