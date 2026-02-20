My Top Lush Picks that Aren’t Just Bath Bombs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, why Lush? Lush is a (mostly) vegan, Fair Trade certified, cruelty-free, and charity-driven company. If that hasn’t sold you yet, they also sell great beauty, bath, and shower products! As a decade-long Lush user, it’s easy to walk into a Lush store and get lost in the colours, scents, and attentive customer service. As much as I enjoy browsing my favourite stores, I also find it helpful to get some direction—what do other people recommend? So, let me share some of my most treasured products so that hopefully, they might be yours, too.

Price: $46.00

Vegan? Yes

The “Sleepy” scent has been around Lush for years, and for good reason! The lavender and tonka will wrap about you like a warm hug. I particularly picked the body spray, though, because of its versatility and how long the scent lasts on my clothes. I also spray it on my bed sheets and blankets when I’m done washing them so that when I go to bed, I get whiffs of lavender as I fall asleep (I also strongly recommend The Comforter Body Spray!).

Price: $10.00 (per 100 g)

Vegan? Yes

I’ve used many Lush soaps over the years, but I always come back to Outback Mate. It’s not something I’d normally go for, since I don’t usually like minty scents, but something about this soap is just so fresh and zingy. I think it’s because of the citrus lemongrass scent they add along with the eucalyptus. If you like minty scents, definitely go for this one. And if you don’t, consider giving it a try!

Price: Ranges from $17-$34

Vegan? Yes

If I could recommend every Sticky Dates product, I would. This line was launched in 2023, initially intended to be a limited edition. Due to high demand, Lush decided to keep it as a permanent scent. If you like warm, sweet, and dessert-y scents, this one is definitely for you. Sticky Dates has notes of vanilla, caramel, and syrup. The lotion will not only soften your skin, but will also make you smell good enough to eat!

Price: Ranges from $14-$45

Vegan? Yes

Yet another minty scent I thought I wouldn’t like, Magic Crystals Body Scrub has such a refreshing scent. A mix of peppermint, spearmint, and sage is a combination I wouldn’t initially pick up. In fact, the only reason I used it in the first place was that I received a sample. But, after being entranced by the purple-hued Epsom salt goodness, I knew I had to go back and get a larger size. (If you love scrubs with fresh scents, I’d highly recommend Rub Rub Rub as well.)

Price: Ranges from $25-$46

Vegan? Yes

Yet again, Lush has given me a sample I’ve become obsessed with. After I wash my hair, I take this primer and run it through my damp strands, starting at the base of my scalp. I’ll usually target dry spots specifically (especially right now, with the cold weather). It smells light and subtle for those who may be sensitive or unaccustomed to heavy scents. After my sample ran out, I went back and purchased more. Now, I use it after every hair wash. My hair is the smoothest and softest it’s ever been!

Price: $13.00

Vegan? No

An oldie but goodie! Scrubee is one of the first Lush products I’ve ever used, and it never fails me. The shea butter keeps my skin so soft after my shower that I don’t need lotion, and the ground almonds keep me exfoliated. The scent of almond oil and honey is very intoxicating, and the price is great for how long it lasts. If your skin is on the drier side, this little bee will be a great addition to your shower routine!

Price: $47.00

Vegan? Yes

When I first started using Lush products, The Comforter was hands-down my favourite scent. It’s very fruity and bright, with notes of blackcurrant and bergamot. To my dismay, it got discontinued for years. Just when I thought all hope was lost, Lush suddenly re-released The Comforter line in Canada in 2025. I immediately bought as many products as I could in a panic that it would get discontinued again (spoiler alert: it’s still available). The shower gel is my favourite, and probably will be forever.

Price: $70.00

Vegan? Yes

Some people wait outside of the Lush store while their friend shops, and some do the shopping alone while their friend gazes at them longingly through the window. If you’re the former, this perfume may not be for you. If you’re the latter, however, then consider getting it the next time you stop by a Lush store. I’m not sure how, but they’ve managed to make this perfume smell like the inside of a Lush shop…it’s actually uncanny. It has a variety of different notes such as ylang-ylang, jasmine, and tonka. While this product is definitely on the pricier side, keep in mind that it’ll last you a long time. If you can’t always be in a Lush, then bring the Lush with you!

Hopefully, you find something in this list that sparks your interest! If you’re the type to get easily overwhelmed in a Lush store, perhaps use this list as a guide or some inspiration to help. Keep in mind that you don’t necessarily have to be vegan to be “sustainable.” Sustainability comes in many different forms. Maybe you’re looking for a new shower routine, signature scent, or you just can’t stop buying from Lush. Either way, make sure to check these out next time you go!