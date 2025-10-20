My Favourite Buildings on the University of Victoria’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that the University of Victoria (UVic) is one of the most beautiful campuses in British Columbia. Located in the city of Victoria on Vancouver Island, UVic displays an impressive blend of modern, brutalist, and historical architecture. From the moment you step onto campus, you’re greeted with thoughtfully designed buildings and natural beauty that spans across 400 acres and contains over 240 buildings.

Fraser Building

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

The Fraser Building, originally known as the Begbie Building, is hidden in the lush forest behind Ring Road. From the outside, the series of blocky geometric shapes, recessed windows, red brick finish, and raw concrete create strong horizontal and vertical lines. Inside, you’re met with an inviting cedar corridor that houses the law library, a moot court, seminar rooms, and classrooms.

The design is by Architects Donald Wagg and David Hambleton in 1980 and features a complex series of interlocking forms. This building is a West Coast-inspired take on modern architecture that’s evident in the brick, wood, concrete, and structural steel. Additionally, its recessed windows and cedar interior effortlessly transition into the outdoors.

A new National Centre for Indigenous Law is under construction and will be the new face of the Fraser building. The new addition prioritizes the forest as a central element of design and preserves the pedagogical teachings of “walking the path” and “forests as teachers.” Additionally, it follows the university’s Sustainability Action Plan by using wood as the primary material, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. A joint degree will be offered for the first time, combining Indigenous legal orders and Canadian common law.

McPherson Library

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

The McPherson Library, named after Thomas Shanks McPherson, UVic’s first major benefactor, is a maze full of surprises. Even after four years at UVic, I still discover new features about it. My favourite feature is the Legacy Maltwood Gallery, located on the lower floor. The current exhibition, “Everything is Special,” showcases a collection of trans and queer art that will be on display until Jan. 11, 2026. Other resources in the library include a soundproof podcasting room, a 3D printer, and a media loaning system, where students can borrow GoPros, laptops, and more.

Architects Robert W. Siddall and David H. Warner designed the first stage of the library, which was constructed from 1963 to 1964. The building is an early example of modernism that can be seen in its simplicity and functionality. Some characteristics of modernism include open floor plans, flat roofs, clean lines, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Clearihue Building

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

When it comes to unique architectural styles, Clearihue is no exception. Built in 1961, the three-story, reinforced concrete building was the first building on the Gordon Head Campus. Its labyrinth-like layout brings back fond memories of me rushing to my early morning classes and attending Her Campus pitch meetings.

Before the additions, designed by Architects Donald Wagg and David Hambleton, Clearihue was just the “A” Wing. The expansions, designed by Architects John H. Wade, Charles D. Stockdill, and John W. Armour, were constructed in three phases in 1971, 1976, and 1979. Clearihue can be classified as brutalist because of its blunt geometric formation, heavy appearance, and raw, exposed concrete.

Student Union Building (SUB)

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

The SUB is run by students, for students, and is home to many student clubs and unions, The Martlet, the student radio station CFUV, and the campus pub, Felcita’s. One of my favourite parts of the SUB is Sub-Text, which is a second-hand bookstore on campus where students can buy and sell textbooks. The building is also home to UVic’s movie theatre, Cinecenta, which was added onto the building in 1975.

The SUB was built by Architect John A. Di Castri from 1962 to 1965, using the Mid-Century Modern architectural style. Mid-century modernism is characterized by its complex interplay with light and shadows. This “light sculpture” can be seen with Castri’s use of a clerestory window inserted just below the roof. Light shines through the skylights and clerestory windows, creating a sculptural effect on the interior of the building. Mid-century modern characteristics of the building include the pillars on the exterior, arched windows, and the masonry infill exterior.

First Peoples House

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

One of the most unique buildings on UVic’s campus is the First Peoples House. It was designed by Vancouver-based Architect Alfred Waugh in the Coast Salish style. Inside, the hall contains a gallery that features Indigenous art and artifacts. The First Peoples House was inspired by the design of a Coast Salish longhouse. The exterior includes carved cedar posts, a storm retention pond, and natural ventilation. The landscape around the building incorporates native vegetation and trees like Douglas firs and Garry oaks.

First Peoples House achieved the gold-level standard in environmental design and sustainability, acquiring a certification in its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The building was also named one of the best Western Red Cedar architectural designs worldwide by the Western Red Cedar Architectural Design Awards.

Once you notice the architectural complexity on campus, it’s hard to view UVic through the same lens. The city of Victoria is rich with historical architecture, and UVic’s campus is just one example of how diverse it truly is. So, next time you are walking past one of your favourite buildings on campus, I challenge you to question its construction and consider the story behind its facade.