With so many popular films dominating the stage in 2024, from Wicked: Part 1 to Challengers, there really was no shortage of media to keep those of us chronically online entertained. With the new year already underway, I wanted to take the time to look at some movie trailers for films coming out this year to see which ones I’ll be keeping an eye on.

Companion

Release Date: January 31, 2025

A film from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Sophie Thatcher from Heretic and Jack Quaid from The Boys, this film looks to be like a bloody psychological thriller set to debut early this year. Companion is an R-rated thriller that follows an unfortunate chain of events following a billionaire’s death at his lakeside estate.

The Monkey

Release date: February 21, 2025 (Canada)

From the writer and director of Long Legs, The Monkey is an R-rated horror set to come out this February. The film centers around a creepy-looking toy monkey that two brothers find in their father’s attic. They get rid of the toy and several years pass before the monkey finds its way back to them—oh, and did I mention it might be able to control life or death? With a stacked cast of Theo James, Elijah Wood, and Tatiana Maslany, this film is star-studded and bloody-loaded.

Snow White

Release date: March 21, 2025

Starring Rachel Zegler from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Gal Gadot, and Patrick Page, this Disney live-action retelling is set to give new life and backstory to the character of Snow White. However, Mirror Mirror has been my favourite adaptation of this story to date, I am still curious to see how this one compares.

How to Train Your Dragon

Release Date: June 13, 2025 (Canada)

Normally I am not a huge fan in general of live-action remakes, but this one I’m holding my breath for. How to Train Your Dragon tells the story of a young Viking, Hiccup, who doesn’t want to capture or kill dragons; instead, he befriends one. I’m super excited to see this on the big screen, partially thanks to all the TikToks I’ve seen of the BTS of the dragon animatronics!

28 Years Later (2)

Release Date: June 20, 2025 (Canada)

Coming from Sony Pictures Entertainment, 28 Years Later, is a zombie horror/thriller—a genre of movie I haven’t seen be largely popular in years! The movie is about a post-apocalyptic world where a virus escaped a weapons laboratory, infecting the planet with—you guessed it—zombies, and follows a group of survivors as they try to stay alive. And fun fact, this is a sequel to the 2002 film, 28 Days Later.

F1

Release Date: June 27, 2025 (Canada)

A more self-explanatory title, F1 is going to be following Formula One racing in this fictional story of a pro racer coming out of retirement to mentor a new driver. Starring Brad Pitt, this film is set to be action-packed and pace-raising.

Freakier Friday (2)

Release Date: August 8, 2025 (USA)

A sequel to the iconic Freaky Friday movie, Freakier Friday brings us back for some nostalgia with consistent casting from the first movie, including Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The story follows the now much older protagonist and tells the story of families merging and dynamics changing—and lighting definitely strikes twice here.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (4)

Release Date: September 5, 2025

From the iconic and horrifying hit horror movie series, The Conjuring is out with one final chapter in The Conjuring: Last Rites. In this movie, we follow the wedded pair of paranormal investigators (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson), as they look into one final mysterious entity that is sure to be the most horrifying and troubled yet.

Wicked: For Good (2)

Release Date: November 21, 2025 (Canada)

If you’re like me, then you might still be reeling in the shock that followed Wicked in 2024, so who else is excited, but also dreading the wait for the sequel coming out late in the fall of 2025? Wicked: For Good will resume its telling of the story of two witches in Oz (played of course by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo) during their fight for good in this Broadway musical adaption.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (3)

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Finally, to end off this list we have the long-coming, Avatar: Fire and Ash created by James Cameron. The trilogy of this series so far follows Jake Sully, an ex-marine who used to work on Pandora for the humans before becoming full Na’vi and trying to help save their species and planet from human invasion. As for what this new movie is about specifically, the plot remains largely unknown and there is no official trailer yet either.

And there you have it! My top ten films I’m manifesting good things for in 2025. Who knows which movies will live up to the hype or fall short, but I know you can catch me in theatres throughout this year to get the spookiest scares and the most heart-warming awes.