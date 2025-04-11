Missing Your Go-To American Liquor Brands? Here Are the Best Alternatives in B.C.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trade war, tariffs, stock drops; in the chaos of the last few weeks, the people of British Columbia have experienced more than just a whirlwind of political havoc, they’ve experienced the loss of their favourite alcohol brands. With the response to American tariffs, which included the removal of all liquor produced in the United States from store shelves, brands including Smirnoff, Sour Puss, Buzzball and Barefoot have become unavailable. In the spirit of supporting local, we have come up with a list of alternatives to these products similar in taste and around the same price, just for you.

Jack Daniels Alternative: Forty Creek

With Jack Daniels listed as $37.99 and Forty Creek at $38.99, this whiskey is the best alternative for your whiskey cravings. This brand won gold in the 2024 Canadian Whisky Awards, has a higher rating (4.1) on the BCLiquor website than Jack Daniels (3.6), and is listed to have similar base notes of vanilla and earthy tones, with a smooth finish.

Titos Vodka Alternative: Ketel One

Listed at the same price, $36.49, Ketel One Vodka presents a suitable alternative to the famous Titos brand. They both have the same amount of alcohol content at 40%, and although Titos is made from corn and the other wheat, both are premium distilled Vodka products at a reasonable price for your fancy cocktail needs.

Smirnoff Alternative: Ren Vodka

Another standout Canadian option to consider during this time is Ren Ultra Premium Vodka—a homegrown alternative to Smirnoff. Made entirely in Canada using 100% Canadian corn and waters sourced from Niagara, Ren provides a smooth taste with its notes of citrus, sweet corn, and grain. While it sits at a slightly higher price point—approximately $49.99 for a 750ml bottle—the quality makes up for the extra cost.

Barefoot Wine Alternative: Pelee Island Moscato

Looking for a sweet wine alternative now that Barefoot bottles are off the shelves? Pelee Island Moscato, produced in Ontario, is a delicious choice. This fruity and crisp wine features refreshing melon and citrus notes. With a 12% ABV—stronger than Barefoot’s 9%—it delivers the same delightful flavour with a little extra kick. In local liquor stores, a 750ml bottle is priced at approximately $11.95, making it a great budget-friendly option for sweet wine lovers.

Buzzballz Alternative: Duchess Cocktails

One of the hardest brands to match is Buzzballz. With a high liquor percentage of 15% and multiple flavours, BC Liquor offers many premade cocktails that don’t quite fit the bill. We found the brand ‘Duchess’ to be the closest alternative. Offering two flavours, Cosmopolitan and Lemon Drop with a liquor percentage of 12%, these tasty cocktails offer a slight reprieve to the pain of the loss of the buzzball.

Bacardi Alternative: Captain Morgan

Set at the same price point of $23.99, Captain Morgan white rum offers a nearly identical flavor to Bacardi. Both hold a 40% alcohol content level, making them nearly identical despite their different branding. While Bacardi is distilled four times, Captain Morgan is distilled five times to create a smoother liquor. To top it off, Captain Morgan was invented in Canada by the Seagram Company, making it a true Canadian innovation.

High Noon Alternative: Nude

If you are looking for a refreshing, Canadian, low-calorie seltzer that isn’t too sweet, Nude Vodka Sodas are a perfect choice. Produced locally in British Columbia, these seltzers come in a variety of different flavours, including Peach, Raspberry Lemon, Classic Lime, and Strawberry Kiwi. Nude offers a fantastic Canadian alternative to American seltzers like High Noons. With a 4.5% alcohol content and a price point of around $16.49 for a six-pack, Nudes are a great choice for seltzer lovers this summer!

Jose Cuervo Authentic Lime Margarita Alternative: Olmeca Altos Margarita

A go-to staple of many university students in the province, the ready-made margarita mix is a hard loss. Olmeca Altos Margarita, in turn, has taken the ready-made margarita spotlight, plus it is based and produced in Mexico. The pre-mixed cocktail contains a higher alcohol percentage of 15% versus Cuervo’s 9.9%. Although it comes in a slightly smaller bottle and costs a dollar more, the mix makes up for the difference in its high ratings, sophisticated taste and authenticity.

Pink Whitney Alternative: Shooting Stars

Fans of Barstool’s Pink Whitney may be disappointed to see the popular pink lemonade-flavoured vodka disappear from the shelves in BC. However, there’s a local alternative that just might be the answer: Pink Lemonade Shooting Stars. Made in Vancouver, these glitter-infused, star-shaped 13.5% vodka shots offer the same sweet, citrusy kick that makes Pink Whitney a favourite among college students. At just $3.99, they provide a fun and eye-catching option for those looking to light up the night.

We hope these alternatives alleviate the pain of your missing favourite liquors while providing suitable alternative spirits. Don’t forget to grab a drink to relax in the whirlwind of all the political chaos!