“Let’s Talk About Sex”: Everything You Need to Know About Sexualized Violence Awareness Week

From Oct. 28-30, the University of Victoria Students’ Society (UVSS) and the Anti-Violence Project (AVP) are hosting the annual Sexualized Violence Awareness Week in the Student Union Building (SUB). This year’s theme is “Let’s Talk About Sex” which is all about breaking the silence to empower not only you, but your friends to talk openly about sex, safety, respect, and harm reduction.

From Monday to Wednesday (28-30), there’ll be a table fair in the Upper Lounge of the SUB from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Similar to Clubs Day, there’ll be a chance to talk to different people and learn more about topics surrounding sexualized violence.

On Oct. 28, not only will there be various tables to check out between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. but Dr. Percy Lezard, a critical Indigenous scholar at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, is hosting a workshop from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Vertigo in the SUB. The workshop is titled “Gender-Based Violence in Indigenous and Queer Communities” as Dr. Lezard describes it as their responsibility to disrupt mainstream models of knowledge extraction as an Indigenous researcher and Indigenous thinker. This workshop is a great way to indulge in storytelling about two-spirit, trans, and queer relationships while enjoying delicious, free snacks!

On the second day, Oct. 29, there are three different events to check out! The UVSS is hosting a Naloxone training workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the SUB Upper Lounge. No registration is necessary, but be sure to arrive early as there is limited space! Naloxone is a medication that can counter the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives. Each participant receives a free naloxone kit at the end of the session. This year, UVic’s Sexualized Violence Response Policy is also coming under review. The UVSS director of Outreach and University Relations, Bunni Williams, will be leading the Sexualized Violence Policy Town Hall that starts at 1 p.m. in the SUB Upper Lounge. As well, Tara Teng, an Embodiment Coach and sexualized violence advocate, will be leading a discussion on consent and healing at 4 p.m. at Cinecenta. The discussion will then be followed by a free (yes I said free) screening of She Said, a film following the New York Times investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstien’s crimes. All you need is your OneCard to gain free entry to the event.

For the third and final day (Oct. 30), the AVP is hosting a workshop from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Upper Lounge to provide people with the information, skills, and opportunity to understand and practice consent. Through various activities and discussions, the AVP will bust myths about sexualized violence and gender, explore the concept of rape culture, and learn about consent including why it’s required, what it is, and how to practice it.

Then, for the event of the night to wrap it all up, there will be an all-ages drag variety show where kings and queens will rule and where the spooky meets the spectacular. It’ll be a night full of fierce performances, unapologetic fun, and dark glamour. Be sure to show up and enjoy it from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Vertigo for Slay the Night: Drag After Dark!

So let’s talk about sex, baby. Be sure to visit the SUB on at least one of these days to break the silence and open up discussions about sexualized violence and the different forms it can take. With all the various events, there’s something for everyone to check out, and did I mention that it’s all free? So grab some friends, learn about sex, watch a free movie, and enjoy the drag show!