Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Are Minimal Effort and Sustainable

October tends to be a busy month with midterms and the pressure of the impending new year. Halloween can be an opportunity to escape those worries, so don’t let your costume cause you unnecessary stress. Rather than ordering cheap costumes online that you will only wear once, here are some easy costume ideas that you can make using things you already have.

Dressing up as Wednesday is an easy costume idea that will look really cool. All you will need is a black dress, a white collared shirt (for underneath the dress), white socks, and black loafers. For your hair, put it up in her two iconic braids and then finish off the look with dark makeup.

You can’t beat this classic costume, and lucky for you, it’s simple! All you need is a dress shirt, black pants or capris, a black bob wig or some hairspray, and a cigarette. To elevate this look, consider using red makeup to create a fake bloody nose.

You can’t go wrong with dressing up as some iteration of a cat. I love putting on a leopard-inspired outfit at least once a year because I’m obsessed with how cute the costume is! To complete this look, you will need a leopard print item, like a shirt, jacket, or tights. A headband with cat ears is great to include and is easy to make at home by adding paper ears to a black headband. For the bottoms, you can wear a pair of black pants, a long or short skirt, or even a pair of jeans. When I dress up as a leopard, I like to use black eyeliner for whiskers and for my eyes to make them look more cat-like.

Another simple but iconic costume is Carmen “Carmy” from The Bear. He wears a white shirt, a dark blue apron, blue jeans, and dark boots. If you don’t have these items, you could easily find them at your local thrift store. The best part about this costume is that you could bring a snack or a whole meal to your Halloween event and play it off as a prop (that’s what I would do).

A DJ is a great option for a last-minute Halloween costume for anyone. If you want to go with a simple DJ outfit, all you will need is a t-shirt, jeans or jogging pants, white sneakers, headphones, and sunglasses. You could also elevate this look by wearing a sheer shirt or a fun graphic tee and some bold jewelry.

A frog is a great option for a last-minute costume. Green clothes are a must, and if you don’t have any, you can always borrow them from a friend. Using paper and hot glue, you can make a headband for the eyes to complete this look.

Last but not least, you could always go as Adam Sandler! Not only would you be comfortable, but he’s pretty legendary if you ask me. You would need a baggy T-shirt, some baggy basketball shorts, and a pair of sneakers. I feel like you can’t go wrong with the costume, and you will be comfortable all night.

If you are still stuck and don’t have any ideas for a costume, I suggest checking out your local thrift store for some inspiration. Every year, tons of textile waste occurs during Halloween, and it is important to avoid contributing to this. Good luck with your costumes, and remember, any costume is fine; you will have fun regardless.