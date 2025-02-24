How to Stop How to Stop Self-Sabotaging during Exams

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms. Exams. Group projects. We all deal with them in different ways. And some ways might be better than others. As university students, we all try to go after good grades, making it one of our main goals. However, as much as we want to get that A+ on the paper or increase our GPA by passing a midterm, we can put obstacles between us and those goals.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of habits that you might unconsciously do that don’t let you achieve that golden A+ and how to combat them!

Passive Learning Techniques

I’m sorry to break it to you, but reading the notes you took in class while talking to your friends and drinking a matcha latte is not going to do it when it comes to studying. Passive learning techniques like this are the first mistakes any student makes and one that you should avoid at all costs.

Our brains will not actually learn anything if we read texts without comprehending what they are saying which makes being passive the worst technique for studying for an exam. However, reading and explaining the reading to yourself or someone else might do the trick. By explaining it, you can check whether you retained the information or not

Mindset and the Fear of Failure

The tool that you mainly use during an exam is your brain, so you need to keep it in good condition for it to perform well. Self-doubt and the fear of failure are going to keep you on your toes and it will can make you fail.

It’s okay to be scared before writing a midterm, exam or timed essay. I know the feeling of not performing at my standards during a physics test, and it has crushed me to see how much my mindset affects my performance during tests.

Fearing something only gives it strength, so don’t let your fear of a C blind your brain during a test. Drink some water and try to control your breathing, it’s easier said than done, but it helps to try and I can say from experience that it has helped me.

Bad Study Environments

Hanging out with friends is amazing, but for studying…it might not be the best thing. It’s happened countless times that I would get distracted by friends, or vice versa, and we would get no homework done. Though it may work sometimes to work with friends, sometimes it’s better to study solo.

A helpful study environment on UVic’s campus is the McPherson Library, which has individual Tech Booths and group study rooms that you can book in advance. If you prefer to be surrounded by people and don’t mind the noise then coffee shops are a good place to go to, but you might want to bring headphones just in case.

How to Stop Sabotaging

Being a university student is not for the weak. Deadlines, papers, group projects, and exams are all things that can affect us mentally, and it’s important to be aware of how much we are letting them affect us.

Stop sabotaging yourself and creating good study habits requires a strong mentality. Seek help when you need it and don’t be afraid of the pieces that are stapled together with the title “Exam” on it. Plus, it never hurts to try changing up your study habits to see if you get better results!