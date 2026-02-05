How to Put and Keep Your Phone Down in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve reached a boiling point. I don’t want to live my life and see others live their lives through phones. I’m sick of watching AI slop (AI-generated images and short videos that dumb us down) and news that is upsetting, exhausting, and hopeless. And, simultaneously, I’m scrolling through Instagram and mindlessly comparing myself to strangers, consuming content from a toxic algorithm, shaping what I see. Social media, for me, has become overwhelming; I don’t want to give more of my time to something that, in the long run, doesn’t serve me. This doesn’t mean that I’m getting a flip phone and going AWOL, but I know I’m not the only one who is burnt out from their phone as well as social media.



In this new year, many people are starting to invest their time in healthy hobbies and limiting social media usage. People are feeling restless, as well as yearning for more face-to-face connections. Again, the tensions in the world are high. I’ve talked about this with friends, but I’ve seen creators like Emma Chamberlain discuss this on her YouTube channel, where she digs into the conversation of going offline from her point of view. Even the streamer Kai Cenat is quitting YouTube to break into the fashion industry, as well as investing his time in other activities off-camera. This year, I’ve made it a goal to try new, offline activities and hobbies, whether it be by myself or with my loved ones.

Attend Local Events or Cafes

If you haven’t played music bingo in your lifetime, let me tell you, there is great joy you have yet to experience, a joy that will be even greater when you finally win your first round. Local pubs and restaurants advertise themed game nights on signage, social media pages, or websites. Maybe you’re wondering why you even try those things, and for one, it gets you out of the house, or whatever space you’re usually confined to. Two, you’re taking a risk in trying something new and may find a new favourite spot to have a coffee or play a game!

But, if none of those sound appealing to you, I’ve currently been enjoying going to cafes and playing card games, or reading a book. It felt a little performative at the start, but who even cares? It’s even better when I find a little private nook to read in. Something else to do could be just walking around town or a new place with a friend and going into stores you haven’t been into that seem interesting!

Compliment Strangers, Indulge in Kind Gestures, or Start a Conversation

I know when a stranger compliments me, it makes my day. When I compliment a stranger (even if I get nervous), not only do I feel good, but I think they do as well. Imagine making someone’s whole day. I think it’s special to have a positive impact on a stranger’s happiness. Like more of that, please! It doesn’t have to be anything too dramatic (duh), but something as nice and simple as, “I love your outfit!” can make a big impact.

Another thing thatI’ve been noticing is a lack of door opening, looking back, and even smiling. I’m not demanding you should do these things, and yes, it’s just holding a door for someone behind you, but it feels good to be noticed and have a small interaction like that. We aren’t robots! We are social animals who absolutely yearn for connection! We should have more conversations with (kind) strangers, and who knows—they might be your new friend, and you can’t have enough of those!

Host a Movie, Game, or Craft Night

While it’s a simple idea, I think it’s worth spending time with some friends. I have noticed that when watching a movie at home with friends or family, it’s hard not to check our phones. May I propose a phone-free night with the fellows and not sound like I’m too old to be 21 years old? I don’t want to sound like a Boomer, but I think agreeing to keep our phones off, or even putting them in another room, sounds fun. That way, you can all watch, play, craft, or do all the above together, distraction-free. A game I’ve really been into and is sure to provide a good time for everyone is Incoherent, or always a crowd favourite, “Twister.” One of my fellow Her Campus UVic members, Keeley Dalton, even wrote about how she plans to craft to stay off her phone, and you should check it out if that is something you’ve been thinking of but don’t know where to start.

Mindful Activities for a Solo Night

If you want activities that you can specifically do by yourself, as I know from time to time I do, here’s how I like to spend my free days/nights by myself when I don’t have work or school work to do. I like to watch a movie on my Letterboxd watch list, read a book that I bought but haven’t read or finished, collage, call my mom or a friend I haven’t spoken to for a while, or cook/bake something new. Other activities that I want to get into, and if you want to as well is to start and finish a puzzle (starting small), scrapbooking, and meditating.

Moving Your Body

What really releases endorphins and what I find helps me clear my mind and regulate my anxiety is moving my body. This can be as simple as walking for 20-30 minutes a day. I know the gym can be scary; I’m scared just thinking about it. In fact, I have another Her Campus UVic member, Taylor Dalton, who wrote about feeling shy in the gym, and if you do feel that way, I recommend you read it.



But there are other ways you can do this (and for free, by yourself, or with others). YouTube has many Yoga lessons (for stretching/mobility or to unwind) that are either short or long, for whatever you can fit in with your time. Running clubs have been huge recently—but if you’re opposed to clubs as I am, I have the Nike running app that tracks your pace, time, route, and distance and even provides you with challenges. Hiking is another activity (again, doesn’t have to be too long), plus you get to be in the fresh air among the trees, and depending on where you go, you can be subject to some beautiful views. Then there’s dancing! An activity that, if chosen to do with others (a dance lesson with you or with friends), enhances your social and physical well-being. To make this a habit, you should try to find what activity works for your schedule, but what you enjoy doing.

Collect Physical Media, Journal, and Read

Spotify is good, vinyl is great, but CDs are fab. I love to listen to them in my car, or even on my stereo while I craft or do homework. I can’t quite explain it, but the vibe is immaculate. So much so that you just have to find out for yourself (plus CDs are WAY cheaper than vinyls and CD players are not very hard to find at thrift stores, as well as Facebook marketplace—if you so choose to get one). Also, I really wish I knew how to burn a CD. My friend said to me the other day that burning an Adam Sandler movie on a CD feels right. And I agree. Another thing that I love is the return of digital cameras, and alongside them, disposable cameras will always have a place in my heart. Yes, our phones can take great pictures, but these types of cameras capture moments that, when you look back, bring a certain sweetness, and you know you’ll have them forever. I have at least four albums of disposable pictures, but it’s my goal this summer to create a scrapbook, as it’ll allow me to tap into my artistic side at the same time.



I know you have probably heard this before, but journal. It’s such a great way to tap into yourself and to deepen your relationship with yourself. Even if you don’t wanna talk to anybody when there’s a problem in your life, you should always try to talk with or check in with someone who is always with you, and that’s you! Hopefully, I don’t sound crazy when I say talk with yourself… But anyway, our generation (compared to the others) has increasing levels of literacy and reading, and we should keep it up. Reading is a superpower, and it’s sexy (let’s not forget Rory Gilmore’s shirt).I use Goodreads to stay up-to-date with my reading, see what my friends are reading, and discover what I may want to read next. It keeps me on track to reach my reading goal and adds another layer to my reading experience with friends, as well as anyone else who leaves a review on books I may want to read.

Volunteer

We can always invest more time in our communities, as there are so many causes that need support. It’s easy to find a local food bank near you on their website to see when and where you can volunteer. When I volunteered, I loved supporting the BC SPCA. It was simple: I walked dogs, petted them (as well as cats), and made them feel loved. It was the best volunteer experience I’ve ever had. It also doesn’t hurt to have volunteer experience on the resume, either. There is so much opportunity to volunteer, and so much good to spread within your community. UVic even has a page where you can look at volunteer opportunities!

Think About How Much You’re Spending/Consuming

It is very easy to get caught up in the many new trends we see when scrolling on Instagram, or the worst one of all for ads, TikTok. I think many people get caught up in wanting “the new thing,” and when they get those material items, they think it’ll make them feel better; however, it’s never enough. We end up wanting more, falling through rabbit holes when we could’ve been doing something else worthwhile or completing our daily to-do list. Also, some trends are expensive, especially when it comes to clothing. I always think before I buy something online or at the mall, if one: “Could I thrift this?” or two: “Could I sew this?” Which to answer two, probably not, but I could try, or the third option: find a cheap but reputable dupe. Though there is a fourth question to pose to yourself as well, “Do I need this?” The answer is almost always, “no.”

Make Time for How You Want to Spend Your Time

When juggling school, work, or other responsibilities, it’s hard to fit everything in that I’ve suggested. My intention is not to tell you this is what you have to do this year, but merely a suggestion of something to consider trying. Being intentional with your time is key and keeps your mind active and motivated. Making sure to fill your time in a way that brings you more joy is essential. Whether it’s a big or small thing, be sure it fills your cup. Learning new skills or doing new activities can help you discover other parts of you and your abilities that you didn’t have access to before. For example, you could discover a new passion and learn that you’re great at crocheting or hiking, as one or the other gives you an outlet to relax, be creative, and have fun. I think substituting these habits/activities for doomscrolling will be beneficial to your well-being in the long run.

I dig this increasingly popular offline/analog movement. It feels like a post-modern revolution. I know that AI and technology won’t go away, and I don’t expect them to, as they’re a part of us now and our everyday society. Though I hope this movement isn’t another trend and serves as a wake-up call. It’s becoming necessary to not rely on your phone for everything all of the time, especially when we want that hit of dopamine and instant entertainment. Again, in my opinion, there are better ways to spend your time by yourself, with new or old friends, with partners, or with family. I hope this movement grows larger, as we strive to push ourselves outside of the easy comforts of just spending time on our phones. We should get out there, start new activities, see our friends and family more, and organize where our priorities and intentions lie, as these years in university are big! We should choose to spend them wisely with fun and love!