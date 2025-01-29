How Different Factors Impact Abortion Care Access Across Canada

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Abortion access is a critical piece of reproductive health care, yet for many in Canada, it remains an uneven landscape. While the right to abortion is federally protected, practical access varies widely across provinces and territories. Factors including systemic barriers, provincial policies, and geographic location contribute to the ongoing issue of abortion access

Canada’s geography plays a significant role in access disparity. Approximately 17% of Canadians live in rural areas, many of which lack local abortion services. A 2013 study found that 18.1% of women travelled over 100km for abortion care in Canada, with Indigenous women three times more likely than others to travel. Abortion care clinics tend to group around urban centers, as well as the U.S. border, leaving patients in rural and northern areas with financial and logistical challenges. Provinces like Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario see significant gaps in local services, forcing women to seek care in other areas. Additionally, only one in six Canadian hospitals provide abortion services.

Abortion access is further complicated by a lack of standardized provincial policies. Key support systems including referral systems and travel assistance differ among provinces. British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, and Prince Edward Island have centralized referral systems to streamline access to services, while others do not.

Few provinces provide travel assistance, leaving many patients to cover the cost of transportation themselves. The provinces that do provide support only offer a limited amount. Age of consent is an additional barrier in Quebec, where minors under the age of 14 must acquire parental consent for an abortion which is a restriction not seen in other provinces.

Bubble-zone legislation, which means, “definition” prohibits anti-choice protestors within a specific distance from clinics or clinic workers. This legislation exists in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. While these laws aid in protecting patients and workers from harassment, they are absent in several provinces, exposing patients and workers to potential intimidation, harassment, and more.

To ensure equitable access to abortion care, Canada must address the systemic and logistical barriers that disproportionately affect rural, low-income, and Indigenous communities. In my opinion, this includes expanding local services, implementing effective referral policies nationwide, and providing financial support for travel. Bridging these gaps will require coordinated efforts across federal, provincial, and local levels to uphold reproductive rights for all Canadians. Abortion is healthcare, and healthcare should not depend on your postal code, income status, or identity.