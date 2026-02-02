Free Events in Victoria to Check out this February

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the stress of living in Victoria, B.C. You go downtown with your friends to just get an iced coffee, and bam, you’ve just spent $50. Are you wanting to find some fun activities that help you get involved with your community without breaking the bank? Look no further, because these four free community events have something for everyone!

View Royal Park | Saturday, Feb. 7, 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raise your hand if you also hate invasive plants! The Greater Victoria Green Team has partnered with the Town of View Royal to support the ecosystem of View Royal Park, which means you have the opportunity to meet people, connect with nature, and have fun doing it!

No experience? No problem! The Greater Victoria Green Team will be accommodating all ages and experience levels with supplies, instruction, and (better yet) snacks provided to you! The event will be hosted in View Royal Park on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can sign up for this event and find more detailed information through their Meetup listing!

Cinecenta, UVic | Thursday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

If you’re anything like me, you cannot get enough of going to the movie theatre. And what’s better than a film that is both free and is about issues plaguing our larger British Columbia community? The UVic Institute on Aging & Lifelong Health, BC Centre for Palliative Care, Victoria Hospice, Island Health, and Kelowna Homelessness Research Centre will be hosting the first Victoria showing of the film, No Fixed Address: The White Cart Memorial. This movie, created in Kelowna, B.C., focuses on the creation of a tribute to unhoused lives lost, The White Cart, and features many emotional personal testimonies and future action plans.

The showing will be held on the UVic campus at Cinecenta on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. After the film concludes, there will be a panel discussion about grief and homelessness, with speakers including the co-producers and directors of the film, Joshua Black and Stephanie Laing, and a Victoria Hospice grief counsellor, Heidi Wigmore.

Passion and Performance Studio | Saturday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Is your house also littered with half-finished DIY projects and unused craft supplies? Well, I have the event for you! On Saturday, Feb. 21, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Passion and Performance Studio, a local dance company located at 3301 Douglas St., is hosting a craft night. All are welcome to attend and bring their in-progress creations to join in the community and make some amazing art.

If you’re looking to go above and beyond, they are also encouraging everyone to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks to share. Now, go and get crafty!

Fairfield Community Centre | Sunday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Get ready to dance to the rhythm of your own beat! Hosted by Drum Victoria, get ready to drum out some easy-to-learn rhythms. Held at the Fairfield Community Centre on Sunday, Feb 22, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., all you need to bring is yourself and your friends; everything, including the drum, will be provided for you. Now go make some noise!

If none of these activities fit your fancy, I highly suggest you go to Eventbrite, sort by “Victoria, B.C.” (or wherever you’re from), and “Free.” Having fun doesn’t have to bankrupt you, I promise!