Free Events at the UVic Multifaith Centre to Support Your Mental Health

As a full-time student, it can be hard to prioritize your mental health with all the upcoming deadlines, due dates, essays, exams, and more; but you can’t be your best academic self if you’re not supporting yourself. That’s where UVic’s Multifaith Centre is here to help! From meditation to yoga, or even pet cafes, they will surely have an event that will appeal to you. And the best part? These events are available weekly and completely free of cost. So put your pencils down, close your laptops, and get ready to destress from the anxieties of all your semester-related struggles.

Mondays

Are your afternoon naps actually therapy? Each week on Monday from 3:30 to 4:30, facilitators Ruth Dantzer and Min-Goo Kang are here to teach you a sample of new mindfulness techniques to help you expand your wellness toolkit. From approaches such as intentional napping to laughter meditation, you will surely find a few new strategies here to help support you through the stresses of school.

Stressful classes can leave us all stuck in the past or anxious about the future: “I wish I had studied more” or “What will happen if I don’t get the grade I hoped?” Meditation can be a helpful tool to keep you focused on the present. On Monday’s Learn to Meditate class, from 4:30 to 5:20, you can learn the basics of this tranquillity-inducing practice. This class accommodates all experience levels but it is perfect for beginners, teaching the fundamentals such as the proper way to sit, breathe, and more.

Tuesdays

This evening class is perfect for relaxing and clearing your mind after the stresses of a long day. Every week on Tuesdays from 7:00 to 8:15, you can begin your journey into Zen meditation. Zen meditation is a very specific type of meditation that stems from the practices of Zen Buddhism. This class even features talks from a priest from the Zenwest Buddhist Society.

Wednesdays

Sometimes we all need a midday break, but instead of mindless doom-strolling on social media, you should check out this short Noon Meditation class. Basic instruction is followed by a 20-minute breath meditation that is sure to help prepare you for the rest of your long day. Meditation can provide you with amazing benefits, such as increasing self-awareness, lowering stress, improving your attention span, and more! With the support of friendly and knowledgeable instructors, this class is available to all levels of ability––even those with no prior experience.

Who let the dogs out? What better way to calm your anxieties than through the power of pets? Sponsored by the Anglican Diocese of Islands and Inlets and in partnership with the Pacific Animal Therapy Society (PATS), every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:00, you can get your fill of puppy cuddles with trained therapy dogs. Not only will there be dogs, big and small, ready to ease your school-related stresses, but free coffee, tea, and cookies will also be offered for you to enjoy!

Do you want to outrun your academic anxieties? Well, the Social Run Club is the perfect event for you! First, there is a warm-up, then a 45-minute run around campus, and finally a short cool down; This weekly exercise is sure to leave you feeling like you’ve left your stresses in the dust. Go grab your running shoes because all are welcome! This run club accommodates all paces, from beginners to experts; so they promise no person is left behind.

Thursdays

As said best by the instructor and psychologist, Rosy Mann, “Yoga connects you to you: The inner you with the outer you.” This class meets weekly on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:20 and it is the perfect stress reliever wrapped in a short 50-minute package. As someone who is new to yoga and has been regularly attending these weekly sessions, I can confidently say that this class is beginner-friendly, with an energy that will leave you feeling relaxed, supported, and ready for the stresses of the week.

If you’re looking to improve your mindfulness this fall semester, this is just the class for you! On Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:20, instructors Patrick Walter and Rosy Mann, are here to guide you through this calming 50-minute meditation. This class pairs amazingly with the Yoga for Recharging the Mind, so you if have the time, I highly suggest you stay for both. From tranquil music to just the sound of your breath, this class will help you feel present and leave all your cares at the door.

School can be stressful for everyone, but the tools and support provided through these events can help you get through this period with a healthier mind and body. Though I’ve highlighted some of my favourites, there are many more religious, community, and mental health supports available through UVic’s Multifaith Centre. To learn more about their upcoming and weekly events, check out the Student Wellness & Multifaith Events Calendar. Remember your mental and physical health and wellbeing is more important than any grade.

Note: For additional mental health support, UVic has counsellors, doctors, nurses, and spiritual care providers available to you. For more information contact the Student Wellness Team online or on campus in the Health and Wellness Building.