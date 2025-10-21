Five Course-Assigned Novels That are Worth the Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English and Classical Studies double major, I’ve come across my fair share of assigned novels throughout my courses. Some of these books I’ve painstakingly pushed through, each page a greater challenge than the last. But other books, I’ve found, I couldn’t put down. I’ve put together a short list of some of the best novels I’ve come across in my humanities courses and why they’re worth reading outside of school.

I read Monkey Beach in my ENSH 315: Coming of Age course. As the class name would suggest, Monkey Beach is a coming-of-age and part mystery novel that follows protagonist Lisamarie through two separate timelines. In the present, Lisa searches for her missing brother, and in the past, the plot shows the build-up to the present and the reason for her brother’s disappearance. Monkey Beach is written by Indigenous-British Columbian author, Eden Robinson, who sets the story in her hometown of Kitimat, B.C. As Lisa uncovers the reason for her brother’s disappearance, she is forced to use her spiritual gifts that she gave up many years before. I love the prose and the intriguing plot of both Lisa’s past and present. This mystical coming-of-age tale is definitely my all-time favourite assigned reading from my time here at UVic.

P. D. James’ The Children of Men was assigned in my ENSH 310: Speculative Fiction course. Normally, I’m not the biggest fan of reading sci-fi (I much prefer watching it), but James’ novel takes a bit more of a dystopian turn. Set in the year 2021, the world is suffering from imminent extinction, as no children have been born for 25 years. In England, Theo Faron, an Oxford historian, is the cousin of the ruling dictator. Because of his status, Theo is sought out by a band of rebels who ask for his help in pleading with his cousin. Theo is pulled into a plot that could not only overturn his cousin’s dictatorship, but also change the entire fate of the world. The Children of Men was my favourite novel from my Speculative Fiction class and is definitely worth a read.

Written by the famous Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, The MaddAddam trilogy is a dystopian/sci-fi series that explores a future that has been destroyed by plague and genetic engineering. I read this trilogy in my ENSH 380: Margaret Atwood course, where we discussed the ecofeminist themes of the novel and the satirical quality of the texts. The second book, The Year of the Flood, is my favourite of the series and follows secondary characters from the first novel, as well as exploring the events that led to the end of the world. This book features some heavy topics, though, so make sure you check the trigger warnings.

If you’re a fan of the Ancient Greek world, then you have to check out Mary Renault’s The Persian Boy. Told from the perspective of Bagoas, the lover and companion of Alexander the Great, the story traces the life and legacy of the legendary Macedonian general. I was assigned this novel in my GRS 383: Greece and Rome in Modern Popular Culture course, and it was without a doubt my favourite from the class. The love story between Bagoas and Alexander set against the Ancient Classical world is beautifully depicted and is worth checking out if you’re a fan of historical fiction.

If you’re looking for a good classical novel that’s easy to read and entertaining, then look no further than Maurice. Assigned in my ENSH 481 Advanced Special Topics: Love and Selfhood course, Maurice follows a young man called Maurice (surprise) as he navigates his sexuality in early 20th-century England. A critique of English high society and classicism, Maurice explores the struggle of homosexuality in a world that relies on following strict formalities. One of the easier classic novels I’ve read, Maurice is a great intro to the world of post-Victorian literature.

Assigned readings for classes can sometimes be a bummer if they’re not in an area of interest to you or if you have a million other things on your plate. It’s a genuinely nice surprise when you come across a text that grabs your attention and entertains you while also educating you. I hope this list has given you some new books to add to your to-read pile!