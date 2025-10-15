Dykes Nation Hosts UVic’s First Lesbian Performative Contest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Across North America, we’ve seen a growing trend of pop-up competitions where individuals dress up in character-like costumes of lesbians, commonly known as a ‘performative lesbian competition’. These competitions are proving once again that queerness doesn’t fit into a rigid box. From fantastic outfits and noteworthy performances to fabulous displays of self-expression, the lesbian performative contest is a trend that you can’t just scroll past.

Dyke’s Nation graced the University of Victoria with their very own lesbian performative contest on Friday, October 3rd. Each performance was unique and interactively displayed the individual’s personality. Events like this challenge the social constructs of queerness that exist within and outside the queer community. These harmful stereotypes are being demolished by confident individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves. If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the contest, here’s a glimpse of what you missed, and they might even inspire your next outfit!

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

Starting us off with my favourite outfit of the event is this whimsical “pillow princess” look. Their monochromatic, dreamlike outfit and little sparkly tiara initially caught my eye in the sea of well-dressed students. The cow print tote bag is another honourable mention, as it adds to the multi-textural look they have going. A moment of silence is needed for their chunky platform boots that work so well with the sheer tights.

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

Next, we have this detail-oriented outfit with a plethora of accessories and swag. What stood out to me was their frog keychains and chunky star necklace that matched the silver hardware on their belt and the chain on their pants. This outfit is giving performative in the most iconic way, and I am here for it.

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

Oh, my goddess, I’m at a loss for words. This outfit earns major points for the handcrafted, oversized carabiner, an accessory that has been iconically associated with the lesbian community since the 1970s. Not to mention the amazing green eyeshadow that they are pulling off flawlessly. The Carhartt overalls, camouflage long sleeve, and longboard are too good to be true. This performer made a grand entrance on their longboard, which had the crowd going wild.

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

Here we go again with another awesome outfit. Their classic, simplistic style is a great representation of queerness. Their button-up and pageboy hat are giving, “I got this from the men’s section at Value Village.” This performer won the literature category of the competition with their copy of The Guy She Was Interested in by Sumiko Arai. If you look closely, you can see their rainbow-laced Converse that tie this whole outfit together.

Original photo by Sona Eidnani

Lastly, I will grace you with this over-the-top display of performativeness. The Dyke’s Nation merch was a crowd pleaser for sure, not to mention this performer’s riveting use of props. I couldn’t tell you how many carabiners they had, which landed them first place in the best carabiner category of the competition, and rightfully so!

It’s clear from the contest that performativeness is not a bad thing; it is just nuanced and more intricate than one may think. I love how each contestant’s outfit and performance were so distinct and a clear representation of their identity in a theatrical way. How would you express yourself in a performative contest?