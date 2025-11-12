Day Trips Around Vancouver Island You Can Explore This Reading Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for the perfect getaway but only have a day or so off from your many, many responsibilities? Well, Vancouver Island is sure to have the adventure for you! Pack your snacks, charge your camera, and get ready to explore some of the island’s most unforgettable spots!

Goldstream Provincial Park

Located in Langford, just a short thirty-minute drive away from the Gordon Head neighbourhood, Goldstream Provincial Park is the perfect day, or even afternoon, trip. The park features many beautiful hikes, dense forests, and even a few waterfalls. If you head to Goldstream between mid-to-late October and early December, you may even catch the salmon run where thousands of Chum salmon return for spawning season.

Port Renfrew

Port Renfrew is one of my go-to day trips. As it is just over a 2-hour drive away from the Gordon Head neighbourhood, I would suggest starting your adventure early. You pass many quaint little towns on the way including Jordan River, Sooke, and Shirley. I would highly recommend stopping at the Shirley Delicious cafe to grab a quick breakfast, coffee, and pastry. Make sure you get there before they close at 3 p.m., because I promise you, it is surely delicious!

Once you get to Port Renfrew, you have to check out Botanical Beach. IMO, it is essential to plan your trip around low tide at Botanical Beach. You will have the opportunity to see the most amazing wildlife including seastars, urchins, and even an octopus if you’re lucky! Another must-see is Sombrio Beach; Sombrio is the start of the famous Juan de Fuca Trail and is an amazing spot for surfing or camping. While you’re there I would highly suggest taking the quick 20-30 minute hike to the popular “hidden” waterfall. It’s beginner-friendly and has an absolutely breathtaking payoff.

If you’re hungry after all that beach hopping, I would recommend stopping at the Renny’s Hwy 14 Ol’ School Grub food truck. Grab a quick hand-made burger and fries, refuel on some Diet Coke, and socialize with their two adorable golden retrievers, before making the trek back home.

Cathedral Grove

Cathedral Grove, located in MacMillian Provincial Park in Port Alberni, is about a 2-hour 20-minute drive from the Gordon Head neighbourhood. The park features a large old-growth forest that is home to massive Douglas firs, some of which are more than 800 years old. These amazing trees can reach up to 100 meters in height, and will leave you in awe.

There is an expansive network of trails on either side of the highway that you can use to wander through the forest—it features both dirt and wood-panel paths, so the park is highly accessible. There are even a few trees that have hollows in their trunks you can stand in, leaving you feeling like you’ve just stepped into a fairy’s home.

This park “protects and preserves an internationally significant representative example of Douglas fir old-growth forest within the Coastal Western Hemlock Biogeoclimatic Zone,” so if you visit, please remember there is no smoking within MacMillian Park and stay on designated trails to protect this amazing forest.

Coombs

Coombs is a Vancouver Island must-do and the accompanying photos of the famous statues and goats on the roof are too! If you haven’t been or seen pictures of Coombs, a community in Nanaimo, B.C., it’s known for various statues of animals, Buddha, and more, and sitting atop them makes for a classic Coombs-core photo op. The goats are quintessential too, and yes, they do graze on the roof of the Coombs Old Country Market grocery and knick-knack store. But, there is a lot more to Coombs than the statues and goats.

As a Vancouver Island local, my must-have stops in Coombs are the donut shop, Billy G’s Doughnuts, the Cozy Corner Bookstore, Wabisabi Boardwear, Zolena Home, Red Door Treasures, and the ice cream shop, Billy Gruff’s Creamery, when it’s open for the warmer seasons. The best part about Coombs is that all of these great places are within 1-5 minutes walking distance, meaning it’s truly a one-stop-shop. If I were stopping in briefly, which I often am because squeezing Coombs into another road trip is worth it, I would hit up Wabisabi to peek at their clothes and bathing suits, the market to pick out some unique snacks, and the donut shop. But, if it is your first time, I strongly recommend taking the 2.5-hour drive and making time to see it all, and of course, to take some photos!

Thrifting in Duncan

No shade to locals of Duncan, but it isn’t exactly the greatest place for a day trip unless, like me, you love to thrift. A one-hour drive away from the Gordon Head neighbourhood, Duncan is just after the Malahat, making for a low-commitment day-trip. As a pretty versed thrifter, I can confidently say that the thrifting and vintage shopping in Duncan is abundant. Here is my list of favourites: Thrift Town and Thrift Town Boutique are right next to one another, The Sassy Lion Thrift Store, Mission Thrift Store Duncan, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Belongings, and my #1, Laine Vintage and the Underground Mall. Stop into a cafe and even the Cowichan Valley Museum if you’re interested, and the trip is well worth it! I know you’ll find something good.

Salt Spring Island

A day trip to Salt Spring is a must-do for everyone living in Victoria, in my opinion. During reading break, I would expect moderate business, considering that it’s off-season for summer activities and tourists, but other students might have the same idea. Salt Spring is perfect for a day when you have no other plans and all day to spend exploring. Getting there is pretty easy and costs $40 for a car and $12.25 per person. The best part: you only pay to get there, and returning to Swartz Bay is free. My favourite thing to do on Salt Spring is the Salt Spring Saturday Market, though unfortunately, it’s over for the season. There is still lots to explore, though! The Salt Spring Cheese Company is picturesque and great for goat cheese lovers, Mount Maxwell is perfect for a stroll, Salt Spring Wild Cider for those not driving, and “downtown” Ganges has many cute shops. Make sure you’re mindful of the ferry schedule, given that the last ferry leaves Salt Spring at 7:50 p.m.

These day trips from Victoria are perfect for a fun adventure that requires little planning, whether you choose to go for a hike, a swim, shopping, or all three in one day! These are great options for spending part of your reading week or for any free day you get between exams and papers. We hope you check them out! Make sure to be safe on the roads and don’t drink a flight of cider before your drive home. Say “Hi” to the goats on the roof for us!