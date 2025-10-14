Cute Cat Competition for a Great Cause! Cats For Solid Outreach Society

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Would you consider yourself a connoisseur of cat cuteness? Well, you’re in luck! There’s a competition taking place right now that allows you to vote for who you believe to be the finest feline in our local Fernwood-North Park neighbourhood. And what’s better? It all goes to support an amazing cause!

Inspired by an article in the Victoria News, speaking about an online fundraiser in support of the creation of a local homeless shelter, a community activist created Cats for Solid Outreach Society. The idea is both simple and ingenious; people located in the Fernwood-North Park neighbourhood had the opportunity to enter their adorable kitties into the competition for just $15 CAD. The public then has the chance to vote, and the fantastic feline winners will be featured in the 2026 Fernwood-North Park Cat Calendar, available for purchase later in the year!

Unfortunately for everyone from Fernwood-North Park who has the cutest cat and didn’t have a chance to enter, submissions are closed for the year. But luckily, we all have the opportunity to vote! Voting is open Sept. 25, 2025, until Oct. 21, 2025, and you can vote as many times as you’d like for $1 per vote!

All of the funds raised go entirely to SOLID Outreach Society. A Victoria-based organization that works to “provide experiential street support services to reduce the harms associated with poverty, drug use, and homelessness in Victoria.” This includes services such as overdose prevention services, housing support, health access, detox/treatment, Indigenous-led cultural programs, and more!

Cats for Solid Outreach Society gives us all an opportunity to celebrate some seriously cute cats while supporting our local community! The cats aren’t getting any cuter, so don’t wait, go support their Instagram under the username @cutestcatfernwood, and get your votes in now at cutestcat.ca!